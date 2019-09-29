|
|
Patricia Jean Vollmer
1937 - 2019
Patricia Jean Siegel 82, of Boise, passed away in her home Thursday, September 19, 2019.
She was born April 14, 1937 in Pocatello, Idaho, the daughter of Bill and Virginia (Billie) Siegel. She attended Pocatello High School and graduated from Idaho State University in Cosmetology. She moved to Boise, where she met and married Joe Vollmer on December 20, 1958 in Reno, Nevada and they had a son, Richard Vollmer. When the marriage dissolved, she remained a single Mom and never remarried. She worked for Idaho Power as a Clerk, First Security Bank as a Teller in the early years and Ore-Ida Foods for the next 20 years in Accounts Payables/Receivables until retirement.
She had such a generous spirit and shared her many talents with everyone. She was a skilled seamstress, hair stylist and had a green thumb for growing many beautiful plants. She also loved to socialize, dance, shopping and doing home crafts, but her most endearing quality was her love of animals, particularly her dog Petey.
She was proceeded in death by her parents and her brother's Floyd and Ralph Siegel. She is survived by her two children, Richard Vollmer and Gina Vollmer-Scheibe, and her grandchildren Gracie and Chase Scheibe.
Published in Idaho Statesman on Sept. 29, 2019