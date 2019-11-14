|
Patricia Nelson
81 years
Patricia Joy Clark Nelson was born on August 20, 1938 to Carroll and Christabel Clark. Patricia was a woman who had a musical talent most people would pay for. Watching and listening to her play the piano or organ was mesmerizing. She had absolute perfect pitch, meaning she could name each note being played, even when one pressed 10 notes at the same time. It is estimated that only one in ten thousand people have absolute pitch, which is defined as recognizing just one note being played. She had a master's degree in pipe organ performance and pedagogy from Boise State University. Besides music, Patricia loved fresh flowers, the color red, and sitting outside under her gazebo on a beautiful summer evening. In her younger days, she was named Miss Talent of Idaho in the Miss Idaho pageant as Miss College of Idaho. The prior year she was in the Miss Idaho Pageant as Miss Washington County. As a 13 year old child prodigy, playing the Hammond organ, she won the "Search for a Star" talent contest in Boise, which awarded her a trip with her parents to New York City to appear on the "Ted Mack Amateur Hour" radio program. Her number there was interrupted several times by audience applause. At age 15, she also had a 30 minute radio program played each Sunday afternoon on KWEI in Weiser.
Patricia's faith in God was strong. She went to great lengths to teach her children about God, His love, and the importance of being kind to others. Patricia is survived by her husband, Gary Nelson, a son, Kent Nelson, a daughter, Carolee Kurka, a brother, David Clark, formerly of Weiser, five grandchildren, and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her daughter, Patrice Hruska and by her sister, Susan Elizabeth Clark Cavanaugh. Patricia will be greatly missed by all who knew her. Her musical talent will live on through her children and grandchildren. May our memories of her also live on, and may she never be forgotten. Patricia was a classy, beautiful woman with an amazing talent, a huge heart, and enough love for everyone.
Memorial services will be held at 3 pm, Saturday, November 16 at the Cathedral of the Rockies at 717 N 11th St, Boise, Idaho.
Published in Idaho Statesman on Nov. 14, 2019