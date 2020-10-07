Patricia Karn Apperson
December 12, 1936 - October 3, 2020
Pat was born in Caldwell, Idaho and raised in Boise with three wonderful sisters. She graduated from Boise High School and received a degree in education from Boise State College. She fell in love with an airman stationed at Mt. Home Air Force Base, Cecil Apperson, and they married on December 31, 1955. They had 61 wonderful years together until Cecil's death in 2017. They raised four children together, Susan, Ed, Julia and Janna. Pat loved to reminisce with friends and family about vacations to the Oregon Coast, camping and fishing in Idaho, trips to Hawaii, Europe and the East Coast. Pat wished to express her eternal gratitude to her amazing cousin, Judy Hogabaum, for donating a kidney to her. Judy's generosity gave her precious years to enjoy many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Pat was preceded in death by Cecil, her parents, Ed and Myrtle Karn, her sister, Helen Johnson, and her great-granddaughter, Emmeli Harmon. She is survived by sisters; Barbara Hopkins-Burres and Phyllis Tolles, her children; Susan (Jeffrey) Johnston, Ed Apperson, Julia (Pete) Pelka, Janna (Mark) Folger, grandchildren; Jacob, Rachel (Travis), Adam (Heather), Aubree (Drew), Aiden, Lia and Nate, great-grandchildren; Eli, Mia, Olivia, Tristan, Hannah, Raven, Vera, Thea and Luka. At her request, no services will be held. In her memory, contributions can be made to a charity of your choice
.