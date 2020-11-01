Patricia Lee Miller
1929~2020
Patricia "Patty" Lee Miller, 91, of Boise died Sunday, October 25, 2020 of COVID-19. She was born to Myron and Ruth Hull on August 12, 1929 and lived her childhood and teenage years in California and then Oregon, where she graduated from Klamath Union High School in 1947.
After graduating, she completed college courses to become a medical stenographer and receptionist while working in Oregon until 1952. She then decided to seek a change and some adventure by joining several close friends who lived and worked in Sun Valley, Idaho deemed "America's First Destination Ski Resort." Patty became a waitress at the Sun Valley Lodge and had fond memories of skiing and serving celebrities such as Ernest Hemingway, Gary Cooper, Clark Gable, and others who sought out the ski slopes and fly fishing streams.
She moved to Boise in 1955 and resumed working as a medical receptionist, while living in a boarding house in Boise's North End and as fate would have it across the street from her future husband and in-laws (Ernest and Ruby Miller). On June 9, 1956 she married the love of her life, Richard "Dick" Miller, and they were happily married for over 60 years as they raised three sons and a daughter. Dick and Patty lived in the same house their entire marriage. Their home is a lasting tribute to Patty's decorating ideas and Dick's craftsmanship, skill and ingenuity as a master cabinetmaker and woodworker.
Patty was a dedicated mother, homemaker and community volunteer. While shepherding four children through Longfellow Elementary, North Junior High and Boise High School she was actively involved in a myriad of actives to include PTA, Cub Scouts, The Junior League of Boise, Optimist Youth Football and Boise Little League Baseball. She and Dick became avid golfers and were members of the Plantation Golf and Country Club from 1972 to 2016. Patty helped manage the Plantation Pro Shop for many years with Ken Sparks and she loved the daily interactions and friendships she developed with the Plantation staff and members. Some of Patty and Dick's very fondest memories were playing golf together and spending time with their numerous and lifelong golfing friends.
For the latter part of her life, Patty loved to knit and crochet sweaters, hats, booties and blankets for her grandchildren, great grandchildren and friends' grandchildren while watching classic movies, wildlife programs and history series on television. After months of research, she excitedly purchased her first "personal computer" in the late 1980s and instantly became hooked on what she could do and learn on it. She loved to stay in touch with family and friends via email and soon discovered online Bridge, Mahjong, and Scrabble and playing with Internet partners around the world. Patty was also a Christmas ornament crafter, avid reader, and lover of crossword and jigsaw puzzles.
Dick and Patty were lifelong Boise State Bronco football fans who had season tickets for over 30 years and were members of the Bronco Athletic Association. They loved to tailgate and watch Bronco games with family and friends. Patty and Dick loved life, each other, their family and the many friendships they made over their six decades together. Patty's love and friendship will be greatly missed.
Her parents, Myron and Ruth Hull, brother David, husband Dick, and son Tom precede Patty in death. Her sister, Judy McGill; a son, Sam and his wife Nancy of Aldie, Virginia; a son, Steven of Pine, Idaho; and her daughter, Susan and her husband Scott Duncan of Boise, survive her. She is also survived by four grandchildren (Gabe, Amanda, Nikki and Dani), two great grandchildren (Joanne and Whit) and five nephews and nieces (Dan, Jeff, Marc, Lori and Lisa).
There will be no viewing, memorial service or funeral due to COVID-19. Condolences and shared memories of Patty may be left for the family at: cloverdalefuneralhome.com