Patricia "Patty" Lucille Jones
1935 ~ 2020
Patricia "Patty" Lucille Jones, 84, of Boise died Tuesday, May 12, 2020 of natural causes due to complications from Primary Progressive Aphasia.
Patricia was born August 2, 1935 in Lincoln, Nebraska, the oldest child of Leslie Kerr and Clara McAdams. She graduated from Sacred Heart Elementary and Northeast High School in Lincoln. Patty married Dr. Everett N. Jones Jr. on October 4, 1957 in Denver, Colorado. In 1963, Ev and Patty moved to Ev's hometown of Boise, where they lived the rest of their lives.
Patty was a dedicated wife, mother to five daughters, office manager for her husband, doll collector, and museum curator. She exhibited her dolls in various museums, including the Warhawk Air Museum Nampa, ID, the Historic Fourth Ward School in Virginia City, NV and the Humboldt Museum in Winnemucca, NV.
Patty had a great appreciation for education. She volunteered many years at Sacred Heart School in Boise, served on the Foundation Board at Bishop Kelly High School, and was proud that all five of her girls were college graduates.
Patty was preceded in death by her beloved husband, known fondly as "Doc", infant granddaughter, Cassandra Rose, and her brother, Michael Leslie McAdams.
Patty is survived by her children Kathleen (Dan) Wetstein, Bozeman, MT; Elizabeth (Stuart) Heald, Meridian; Ellen (Mike) Williams, Boise; Leslie (Clyde) Jernberg, Shelley; Amy (David) Prince, Richland, WA; the cousins' club, and cousins' club 2.0. She is also survived by her sister, Susan, Lincoln, NE, and brother-in-law, Harry (Golda) Jones, Salt Lake City, UT.
A family-only Rosary and Funeral Mass will be celebrated at Sacred Heart Catholic via livestream. For livestream info contact Leslie or Kathleen. Patty will be interred at Cloverdale Memorial Park. Condolences may be offered to the family online at www.cloverdalefuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Bishop Kelly High School or Bishop Kelly Foundation (7009 Franklin Rd. Boise, ID 83709), or a charity of your choice.
Over the last several years, Patty has struggled with Primary Progressive Aphasia, robbing her first of her speech, then of her memories. With the loving care provided by her daughter, Ellen, Patty was able to stay in her home of over 50 years for several extra years.
Thank you to all who supported Mom and our family, including Fr. Rob Cook, Deacon Mike Eisenbeiss, the Sacred Heart Catholic Community, MorningStar Memory Care at Englefield Green, Emerson House at Riverpoint, Keystone Health and Keystone Hospice. Particular thanks to Gene Sanchez for keeping mom coiffed with care and love.
"The Spirit of Love is your Gift to One Another"
1935 ~ 2020
Patricia "Patty" Lucille Jones, 84, of Boise died Tuesday, May 12, 2020 of natural causes due to complications from Primary Progressive Aphasia.
Patricia was born August 2, 1935 in Lincoln, Nebraska, the oldest child of Leslie Kerr and Clara McAdams. She graduated from Sacred Heart Elementary and Northeast High School in Lincoln. Patty married Dr. Everett N. Jones Jr. on October 4, 1957 in Denver, Colorado. In 1963, Ev and Patty moved to Ev's hometown of Boise, where they lived the rest of their lives.
Patty was a dedicated wife, mother to five daughters, office manager for her husband, doll collector, and museum curator. She exhibited her dolls in various museums, including the Warhawk Air Museum Nampa, ID, the Historic Fourth Ward School in Virginia City, NV and the Humboldt Museum in Winnemucca, NV.
Patty had a great appreciation for education. She volunteered many years at Sacred Heart School in Boise, served on the Foundation Board at Bishop Kelly High School, and was proud that all five of her girls were college graduates.
Patty was preceded in death by her beloved husband, known fondly as "Doc", infant granddaughter, Cassandra Rose, and her brother, Michael Leslie McAdams.
Patty is survived by her children Kathleen (Dan) Wetstein, Bozeman, MT; Elizabeth (Stuart) Heald, Meridian; Ellen (Mike) Williams, Boise; Leslie (Clyde) Jernberg, Shelley; Amy (David) Prince, Richland, WA; the cousins' club, and cousins' club 2.0. She is also survived by her sister, Susan, Lincoln, NE, and brother-in-law, Harry (Golda) Jones, Salt Lake City, UT.
A family-only Rosary and Funeral Mass will be celebrated at Sacred Heart Catholic via livestream. For livestream info contact Leslie or Kathleen. Patty will be interred at Cloverdale Memorial Park. Condolences may be offered to the family online at www.cloverdalefuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Bishop Kelly High School or Bishop Kelly Foundation (7009 Franklin Rd. Boise, ID 83709), or a charity of your choice.
Over the last several years, Patty has struggled with Primary Progressive Aphasia, robbing her first of her speech, then of her memories. With the loving care provided by her daughter, Ellen, Patty was able to stay in her home of over 50 years for several extra years.
Thank you to all who supported Mom and our family, including Fr. Rob Cook, Deacon Mike Eisenbeiss, the Sacred Heart Catholic Community, MorningStar Memory Care at Englefield Green, Emerson House at Riverpoint, Keystone Health and Keystone Hospice. Particular thanks to Gene Sanchez for keeping mom coiffed with care and love.
"The Spirit of Love is your Gift to One Another"
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Idaho Statesman on May 17, 2020.