|
|
Patricia Lynn Dunn
1/19/1945 - 10/24/2019
On Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019 Patricia Dunn, loving wife and mother of two children, passed away peacefully at home with her family by her side. Patricia Dunn was born January 19, 1945 in Los Angeles to Richard and Christine (Dooley) Price. She graduated high school in 1962 and went on to California Lutheran College and then UCLA. Pat moved to Las Vegas, NV in 1967, to work as a personnel manager for Broadway Hale. On Sep 11, 1971 she married Kelvin Dunn, the love of her life, and they raised two daughters, Kristen and Lindsay. Pat worked for Allstate Insurance from 1971 – 2000 as an insurance adjuster. In 2002 she and her family moved to Idaho where she lived out the rest of her days. Patricia was an amazing cook and an avid recipe/ cookbook collector. She appreciated the little things in life and wanted us to do the same. She'd tell us to "check for bad spots" so we could have a taste of whatever yummy dish she was cooking and it's those little moments that we will miss the most of all. Patricia was preceded in death by her parents, Richard Price and Christine (Dooley) Price. She is survived by her husband Don, her two daughters, Kristin Szofran (Tim Szofran), & Lindsay Baker (Mike Baker), and her grandsons, Jack Szofran, Mikey Baker, Matthew Baker, Several Price Cousins and of course her devoted dogs, Jojo and Molly. A graveside service for pat will be held on Friday, November 1, 2019 at Cloverdale Memorial park, located on 1200 N Cloverdale Rd. Boise, ID. In Lieu of flowers please make donations to the "Jayden Deluca Foundation" at jaydendelucafoundation.org.
Published in Idaho Statesman on Oct. 30, 2019