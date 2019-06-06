Patricia M. Ytuarte

1924 - 2019

Patricia Maxine Ytuarte, age 94, of Meridian, formerly Mountain Home, passed away on Saturday, June 1, 2019 at her home. Funeral services will be held at 10:00AM, on Friday, June 7, 2019, at Rost Funeral Home, McMurtrey Chapel, and burial will follow at Mountain View Cemetery, in Mtn Home.

Pat was born in Rainier, Oregon on June 29, 1924, to Earl and Fay (Landers) Carter. Earl worked as a camp cook for Morrison-Knudsen (MK) Construction Company, taking his family along as he traveled to various job sites.

Pat attended first grade at Garfield School in South Boise and then changed schools almost every year as she moved with her family to jobs in Washington, Oregon, California, Nebraska, Arkansas and North Carolina, and finally to Mountain Home, Idaho, where she finished the last two years of high school, and graduated in 1943.

After a year at Links School of Business in Boise, she worked as a secretary in San Francisco, California, Wilmington, North Carolina, Mountain Home Air Force Base and Anderson Dam, in Idaho.

Pat married Jess Ytuarte in 1948 in Mountain Home. They had five children and lived in Mountain Home for 52 years. A year and a half after Jess' death Pat moved to Meridian where she spent the rest of her life.

Pat is survived by her son Martin (Judy) Ytuarte of Mtn Home, her two daughters Dianne (Lee) Centers of Meridian, Annette (Dwight) Engle, of Nampa, Idaho, fourteen grandchildren, and fifteen great-grandchildren. Pat is also survived by her brothers Dick Carter, of Long Beach, Washington, her sister Earlene Nichols of Long Beach, Washington, one aunt Esther Henderlider of Boise, and many nieces, nephews and cousins. She was preceded in death by her husband Jess, daughter Patty and her son Jesse, both her parents and four siblings Bill, Jim, Earl, Jr., and Becky, and her uncle Bob Henderlider.