Patricia Marie Hawley

May 19, 1956 - November 22, 2020

Boise, Idaho - Patty (Patricia) Marie Hawley passed away Sunday, November 22, 2020 in Boise, Idaho at the age of 64.

Patty was born Patricia Marie Bass to parents Jesse (Sam) and Rilla (Garney) Bass in Boise, Idaho on May 19, 1956 as the first of three children. She grew up with her brother Michael and sister Robin on a country acreage in south Boise where she was surrounded by horses, kittens and neighbor kids.

The three had hours of fun riding horses, going to the Idaho City Hot Springs Pool, and floating the river with their parents. Many happy hours were also spent with her maternal grandparents, Pops and Grammer Higgins and her Aunt Sis (Emma Higgins) who lived on a nearby farm. Every summer, Grammer and Aunt Sis took Patty and her siblings on driving trips to see Idaho and to visit family where she came to know her many cousins, aunts, and uncles. She graduated from Borah High School and attended classes at Boise State University.

Patty had a special relationship, however, with her Grammer Marie for whom she was named. Marie had always been called "Ree" so Patty was, of course, called "Patty Ree" to her family. Patty learned the art of loving large from her grandmother, but Marie also taught her that, despite your role in a family, you have to stay true to yourself. Grammer once told her, "I was me before I was a wife and mother. I'm still me." Patty was true to that advice.

Patty was also close to her father, Sam. "I would have a hard day at work and be feeling badly, and then he would show up at my door, just when I needed him the most!"

Patty appreciated good fashion and hers always reflected a unique and eclectic style with Derby Days being her favorite. She took this passion and worked at a variety of high-end department stores, Falk's ID, The Mode, and The Bon Marche in downtown Boise, then later at Dillard's, Parisians, and finally Belk. Her sense of style led her to work as a personal shopper for many high-end clients who loved her fashion sense and her ability to focus in on each their unique personality. Patty's clients, co-workers and employers loved and appreciated her so much that when she started to grow seriously ill, they helped her with medical expenses and donated their sick days for Patty to use.

Patty's special love, however, was music. She loved to sing and dance and keenly felt the music inside her soul. It drew her to become close friends with many musicians and especially to the love of her life, Corkey Hawley, a talented country guitarist who was playing in country bands around Boise. Patty and Corkey married in 1986, and Patty, always supportive of his musical career, was thrilled to move to Nashville, Tennessee where they became active members of the local community of Idaho musicians who lived there. Finding a home in the downtown historic district with big windows and tall ceilings was a must and she fulfilled that dream in Nashville. In that big home, she created live concerts - moving furniture to the outskirts of the great room to have enough space for dancing and the band's equipment. Along with the impromptu concerts, her home was always open to musicians for an overnight or months stay so they could get on their feet while they fulfilled their dreams.

Corkey passed away in 2012 from an extended illness and Patty's own health sadly forced her to sell her perfect Victorian home and move back to Idaho. In 2015, Patty's sister Robin donated a kidney to her which helped extend her life for five more years and gave her time to reconnect with family and many old friends. Time spent in Michael's 'man-den playing guitar was one of her favorite things.

True to her grandmother's advice, Patty never lost her unique identity in the world. Anyone who came to know Patty came to see that she glowed with a singular light. She was generous and giving and her view of the world was entirely her own. Her sense of reality was always imbued with just a special something extra that made you realize that she was like no other person, that there were many ways of seeing the world with fresh eyes. She believed that each of us are full of light and should share it freely. "If someone offers to give you light, always take it," she advised. Patty gave much light in her lifetime. She passed quietly on November 22nd, but her flame is not extinguished. It still shines brightly in those who knew her.

She was proceeded in death by her husband, parents, and grandparents. She is survived by her sister Robin (Dave) Van Leer, brother Michael (Deborah) Bass, nieces Tara (Jim) Thompson, MacKenzie (Will) Sohrakoff, Travis Bass, Jillian Bass, and Griffin Bass, and many special cousins and extended family. Over the years Patty developed many close friendships but her friend Ron Walker was one of extraordinary understanding and compassion. She lived by her own set of rules and nobody was more understanding of the person she was than he. The family would like to thank him for his support and love. Rhonda, giver of light, was also a dear friend to Patty and ensured her final wishes were met with light as she passed.

Per her request there will be no services. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Idaho Humane Society or local organization focused on saving animals.





