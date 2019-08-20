|
|
Trish Edwards
May 23, 1950 - August 10, 2019
EDWARDS, Patricia Marilyn ("Trish"), passed away peacefully Saturday, August 10, 2019 at her home in Boise, Idaho after a courageous battle with Leukemia. She was 69 years old.
Trish was born Patricia Marilyn Gordon-Jones on May 23, 1950 in Dacca, East Pakistan, to the late Theodore Vernon Gordon-Jones & Mabel Henrietta Stroud. When she was five years old, the family moved to Cheveley, New Market, England. Trish was one of six children, and upon her mother's untimely passing when she was only age eight, Trish assumed many adult responsibilities. Her identity as a caretaker began then, looking after the home and her siblings and pursuing in her scholastic interests. Trish's life at a very young age was defined by her family and her studies, managing her familial responsibilities while receiving her degree in Nursing in the UK.
It was on a fateful blind date organized by her roommate that Trish met an Air Force Airman who would become her husband. Trish fell in young love and married Willard ("Ed") Edwards in April, 1969, and together they had two children, their sons Craig and Gary. Her children will always cherish her instinctively loving quality, remembering all the times they didn't ask, she was already there to take care of them. Trish was also a Registered Nurse, starting as an ER Nurse in Madras, Oregon, later working in health care her entire career as a nurse in private practices across the Treasure Valley. Trish loved people and made friends everywhere she went. Her warmth and kindness were felt by all and will be forgotten by none. "To know her was to love her."
Trish professed her life to Christ at an early age, enjoyed studying her bible, and cherished the many friendships she made through her church communities. She led her local Ladies' Bible Study Fellowship (BSF) groups for over twenty years, inspiring other women to collectively grasp an understanding of God through his word. Even in the face of her illness, Trish was a woman of great faith, certain of her purpose and accepting her heartbreaking life circumstances with aplomb. She never feared her passing from this Earth because of her belief for her afterlife, and she found peace with God through His Son Jesus, resting in that salvation whilst heading into glory with dignity.
Trish was preceded in death by her mother, father and brother, Winston Gordon-Jones. She is survived in loving memory by her husband of 50 years, Ed, and her two sons, Craig Edwards of Seattle, Washington, and Gary Edwards of Boise, Idaho, as well as her sisters Jenny Harding, England, Sheila Eyre, Yvonne Fowler, and brother Robert Gordon-Jones of New Market, England. Trish will miss her nieces, Michelle Barns and Victoria Dennis, and nephews, Mark Harding, Christopher Eyre and Benjamin Fowler, as well as her adorable great nephew and niece, the wee Rory and Rose.
Family, friends and others whose lives Trish touched are invited to a memorial service officiated by Pastor Greg Reider at Ustick Baptist Church (14301 W McMillan Rd, Boise) on Saturday, August 31, 2019, at 10am. A reception will follow, to reminisce and to just chat, as Trish would have wanted it.
The Edwards family would like to sincerely thank the staff at St. Luke's hospital for their effort and dedication, and for all the friends whose support meant so much during Trish's illness. Condolences may be offered at 717 Day Drive, Boise, Idaho 83705. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Our Daily Bread.org, or the Project.org.
Jesus said to her, "I am the resurrection and the life. The one who believes in me will live, even though they die; and whoever lives by believing in me will never die. Do you believe this?"
John 11:25-26
Published in Idaho Statesman on Aug. 20, 2019