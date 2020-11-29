Patricia (Pat) Maxine TruittMarch 17, 1923 - November 23, 2020Boise, Idaho - Patricia (Pat) Maxine Truitt left her earthly home November 23, 2020 at Edgewood Plantation Place Assisted Living facility with her family and friends in her heart.Pat was born March 17, 1923 in Independence, Missouri, the first of six children born to Clarence and Florence Fuller. The family moved west to the Boise area. In 1930, they ranched in Smith's Prairie, Idaho, later to be known as Prairie. It soon became time to get the kids to school, so they moved further west to the Kelso, Washington area on Brynion Mountain. After graduating from Kelso High School in 1942, Pat attended nursing school in Independence, Missouri where she earned her nursing degree. During WWII, Pat made the decision to join the Cadet Nursing Corps in an effort to save her younger brothers who were serving overseas. She proudly served in the corps from 1944 to 1947.In 1945, she met the man who became her adoring husband, William (Bill) Harry Truitt in Independence. Pat and Bill married in 1946 beginning a lifelong partnership of 59 years. She became a mother in 1947 to a son, William (Billy), and again in 1950 to Clarence (C.R.). She truly adored the gift of motherhood and raising her sons. Pat was also a loving Aunt to countless nieces and nephews, and some considered her to be a second mother. The entire family considered her to be the true matriarch of the family. Jan and Ken Jones were a huge part of the family seeing Pat and Bill as a loving and caring part of their lives.Pat was a Registered Nurse at St. Alphonsus Hospital in Boise. She and Bill were also the proud Owners of several mom and pop grocery stores in the Boise area including Penn Market, 27th Street Market, Roosevelt Market, Indian Creek Market, and Snake River Market.One of Pat's many hobbies and loves was square dancing, She and Bill enjoyed dressing up and attending square dances with their friends. Pat loved to listen to and play music. She played the piano by ear, banjo, and was even known to be quite the yodeler. She encouraged both of her sons to learn to play an instrument and fostered their never-ending love of music. This love was passed on to her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.Pat loved family get-togethers, dinners, and barbecues. On many occasions, her home was filled with friends and family. Gatherings were never complete without one of her homemade pies. She was always the hostess with the mostest!She loved to travel with Bill. She found her love of Hawaiian music on one of their many trips to Hawaii. She also loved to hop in the car and discover new places, always anxious to see what was around the next bend in the road. Pat and Bill had a cabin in Cascade, Idaho, where her family would gather for weekend getaways and family vacations.Pat is survived by her sons Billy and wife Donna of Las Vegas, and C.R. and wife Linda of Spokane, Washington, brother Don Fuller of Boise, five grandchildren; Megan (Mike), Matt (Robbie), Amy, Bekki, and Justin (Angela), and nine great grandchildren; Braedan, Korie, Kaelee, Kyler, Park, Devin, Kaidence, Aria, and Juna.She was preceded in death by her loving husband, parents, and brothers; Hale, Rolly, Joseph, and David. Her nursing background provided the ability to be a loving caregiver to her parents, husband, and brother, Hale, at the end of their lives.The family wishes to extend their sincere gratitude to long-time family friends Ken and Jan Jones for their enduring love and care for Pat over the years. The family also wishes to extend their gratitude to the caregivers, doctors and nurses at Edgewood Plantation Assisted Living facility. Memorial services will be held at a later date due to COVID protocols."Grief, I've learned, is really just love. It is all the love you want to give, but cannot. All of the unspent love gathers in the corners of your eyes, the lump in your throat and the hollow part in your chest. Grief is just love with no place to go"—Anonymous