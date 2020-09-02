Patricia A. Rabehl

1937 - 2020

Patricia A. Rabehl (82) of Meridian, Idaho, passed away peacefully Friday, August 28, 2020 at her home, with her family by her side.

She was born on November 18, 1937 to Kenneth Wickens and Selma Vesper in Rice Lake, Wisconsin. In 1958 she moved to Boise, Idaho where she married her husband Ronald Rabehl, also of Rice Lake Wisconsin.

Patricia and Ronald were married in 1958 and had 2 sons and 1 daughter. Patricia loved her children, Ron Jr., Randy and Laura and her grandchildren, Laura and Isabell and spent her life dedicated to taking care of her family.

Patricia worked at the Meridian Public Library for many years and spent most of her spare time working on the family farm. She had a tremendous love for all animals and was notorious for taking in stray cats and giving them a home.

Patricia was preceded in death by her husband, Ronald; daughter, Laura; son, Ron Jr.; and her mother and father. She is survived by her son, Randy; granddaughters, Laura and Isabell; son in law, David Kotke and loving friend, Valerie Clark.

A Graveside service will be held at the Meridian Cemetery, 895 E. Franklin Road, Meridian, Idaho at 2:00 pm on Friday, September 4, 2020.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made in Patricia's name to the Idaho Humane Society.



