Patricia May Reischman
1930 ~ 2019
Patricia May Reischman passed peacefully on November 5, 2019 at her home surrounded by family. She was born on March 18, 1930 in Los Angeles, CA to Fred Henry Bouchard and Charlotte Harris Carpenter. Her father passed away in November of 1931 when Pat was just a little girl, leaving her mother to raise four children alone. Pat was raised in Los Angeles and after graduating from Franklin High School, she met and married Jack Haddon Hallberg on June 2, 1947 in the Glassel Park Baptist Church. They were married for 27 years and had eight children. After their marriage ended in 1974, Pat focused on her love of music and spending time with her children and grandchildren. She later met Carl H. Miles and they were married on April 17, 1982 in Los Angeles, CA. Carl later passed from cancer in December of 1987. Pat married Lawrence E. Reischman on June 23, 1990 in Los Angeles, CA. Patricia is preceded in death by her spouse, her parents and siblings (Geraldine, Faye and Fred Dallas), and sons: Fred Charles and Larry Ross. She is survived by her children: Linda Sue Lee (Steve), Jack Douglas (Daisy), Katrina Lynn Hopkins (Tom), Shirley Jean Tampas (John), Jim Haddon (Tami), Patty Louise Conley (Mark), 23 grandchildren and many great-grandchildren, as well as great-great-grandchildren. Funeral services will be held at the Northview Chapel of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at 6711 W. Northview St., Boise, ID 83704 at 10:00am, with a viewing at 9:30am. Funeral services provided by Accent Funeral Home in Meridian, ID.
Published in Idaho Statesman on Nov. 10, 2019