Patrick Thomason
1952 - 2019
Patrick John Thomason was born in Nampa, Idaho, on November 2, 1952, to Charles and Carol Thomason, the third of four brothers. He passed away on October 25, 2019, from pulmonary fibrosis.
Patrick graduated from Capital High School in 1970 where he played both baseball and football. He earned his B.A. in Communication from Boise State University where he served as Communications Director for the ASBSU student body. He coached youth football for a decade. His professional experiences included the Boise Area Chamber of Commerce, St. Lukes Hospital, Knipe and Knipe, and the Ada County Assessor.
He was preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his daughter, Cortney (Andy) Phillips, his stepson Seth (Kathryn) Horwitz, grandchildren Teagen, Mackenzie, Alexa, Brayden, Chris, his three brothers Tom (Sandy), Jeff (Christy), and Jim (Pam) and his companion, Ellen Jones.
For a full obituary, please go to the the Bowman Funeral website at https://www.bowmanfuneral.com/notices/Patrick-Thomason A celebration of his life will be held from 2-5 PM on Saturday, November 2nd, his birthday. Call (208) 342-3207 for details.
Published in Idaho Statesman on Oct. 31, 2019