Patrick "Harvey" Johnson

1949 - 2019

Patrick Harvey Johnson, born September 3, 1949 passed away on June 27, 2019 at the age of 69. He was the loving son of Col. Martin and Eileen Johnson. He is survived by his wife of 33 years, Jeanne C. Johnson and his older brother Michael Johnson.

Harvey attended the University of Idaho where he graduated with a degree in architecture. While in college he was a proud member of the Beta Theta Pi fraternity's Gamma Gamma chapter. After completing his degree he attended officers naval training on the east coast. Once his officers training was complete he returned to the pacific northwest and resided in Ketchum, Idaho for 7yrs, honing his true lifelong passion: Woodworking.

Harvey moved to Boise in the late 1970's and has been a resident of this city ever since; basing his business, home and wonderful life here. In 1986 he married his wife Jeanne. They had planned for an outdoor service but nature gave them a surprise rainy Saturday. Instead, and more fittingly, they quickly reconvened the ceremony into Harvey's wood working shop. They said their 'I Do's' surrounded by family, friends and a little bit of savory sawdust. Those rain clouds cleared out to bright blue skies immediately afterward.

Together over these last decades Harvey & Jeanne have grown a thriving custom cabinetry and fine furniture business here in the valley. Harvey was a master craftsman and has designed cabinetry and custom pieces for many homes, local prominent businesses as well as Boise State University.

In his South Boise neighborhood Harvey was a pivotal personage. He will be dearly remembered by so many for always being ready with a helpful hand. He was a man with a knowledgeable plan of action for all things and was ready to go with the right tools to solve the needs of his friends and neighbors as they arose.

Over all these years the delicious smells were always free and there has been and open seat for everyone at the Johnson's weekend BBQ's where Harvey served as resident pit master. The laughter among their friends, family and neighbors has always been deep and true. Harvey will be deeply missed. Published in Idaho Statesman on July 7, 2019