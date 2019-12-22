|
|
Patrick W. Walsh
1941-2019
Patrick W. Walsh, 77, Middleton, Idaho passed away Monday November 11, 2019, at St. Alphonsus Regional Medical Center in Boise. Pat was born December 8, 1941 at the "old" St. Alphonsus to John Walsh (Canada) and Irene Walsh (Idaho). He was educated in Boise attending St. Joseph Academy and Boise Schools. During the summers, he worked as a logger with his family members. Pat enlisted in the army, serving as a paratrooper for the 82nd Airborne Division; active in the Cuban Missile Crisis, Cold War Era. After his honorable discharge, well served and proud, he settled in with his army buddies in the Washington D.C. area (Redskin Football Fans). He then worked in Alexandria Virginia for the Havener Pipefitter Company. In the fall of 1965 Pat and Jackie's blue eyes met while living in the same apartment complex. Pat courted Jackie leaving her love notes on her door. Jackie's response; you are crazy, silly and adorable. In the spring of 1966, Pat and Jackie were engaged wedding later that year on June 25th at St. Thomas More Catholic Church in Washington D.C. Pat moved his family to Idaho in 1970 where he became a member of Local 296 Plumbers and Pipefitters Union. He worked in and out of state for several different companies. Pat's last employer was YMC Inc. in Meridian Idaho. As Superintendent, he applied his skills and knowledge of the trade on the Micron Building project from its inception until he retired. He enjoyed his time there as well as his union brotherhood with 48 years of service with Local 296. Pat had many friends, "besties" were Eric and Kelly. So much fun! His hobbies and interests which he enjoyed with family and friends were many. Boating, fishing, camping, hunting, gardening, astrology, birdwatching, sports and an avid reader. Pat also loved to whip up some great meals and was a great cook. His special hobby was airplane model enthusiast, spending time with his son building and flying the aircraft they built together which are still on display. His interest in animals were many and shared with his daughter placing her on a horse as a toddler; she still rides her horses proudly thinking of their time together. Pat taught his children well and was proud of their accomplishments and those of his granddaughters; Taylor and Tessa. Papa's Grandbabies, he loved! Toby, Erika's husband gave Pat satisfaction knowing his daughter was in good hands. Pat and Toby were always there for each other. Pat was preceded in death by his sons, Kevin and Brendon, parents, siblings and others. Pat is survived by his wife, Jackie, Daughter, Erika and her husband Toby "Tob" (to Pat) and their daughters Taylor and Tessa, many relatives and in-laws. "Our Papa" Everything Good. Everything Kind. You will always be by our side. Our love is with you, yours in our hearts. "Loving you, forever."
Published in Idaho Statesman on Dec. 22, 2019