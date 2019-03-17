Patsy (Pat) Ibbotson Duro Michaelis Weeks

Pat passed away at age 84 due to COPD exacerbation on February 13. She was surrounded by family. Pat was born in Tingley, Iowa in 1934 to John and Ruth (Carr) Ibbotson. The family moved to Nampa in 1935 where her sister Mabel was born in 1936. After Ruth died in 1946 her Father remarried and a brother Ed was added to the family.

Pat attended Scism grade school and high school in Nampa where she graduated in 1952. Pat married Lloyd Duro and two children, Lorena and David, were born to family. They later divorced. Pat did a wonderful job raising the children on her own and had a successful career at Safeco Insurance, Rain for Rent and Sprinkler Irrigation, Co.

Pat married August Michaelis in 1981 and they moved to Garden Valley. Pat volunteered at the Clinic and Hospital District Boards, Crouch Church Treasurer, Library Board President and the Artisan's Guild. August passed away and Pat moved to Boise in 2000. She became very engaged in the YMCA and had scores of friends there.

Pat became reacquainted with a friend from High School, Bill Weeks and they were married in 2006. They were best friends. Bill passed away five days after Pat, on February 18.

Pat is survived by daughter Lori Moon of Milton Free water; son David Duro of Eagle; Stepdaughters Nancy Kellogg of Eagle and Katrina Michaelis of Meridian; Grandchildren Sean Moon, Brett Moon, Brennan Duro and Balee Duro; sister Mabel Gutenberger, and brother Ed Ibbotson both of Bow WA.

Services will be held on Saturday, March 23, 10 am at Salmon Creek Retirement, 4890 N. Cloverdale Rd. In lieu of flowers, please consider giving a gift in Pat's name to the YMCA Endowment Fund, 1177 West State Street, Boise, Idaho 83702. Published in Idaho Statesman on Mar. 17, 2019