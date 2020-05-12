Patsy Ruth (Pat) Fischer

1933-2020

Pat loved table runners. There are numerous strips of cloth and fabrics in various designs, lengths and seasonable creations stuffed in closets, dressers and drawers throughout her home. Pat bought in multiples so there were often 2-3, or more, of the same pattern. She was generous in spirit so she knew if she liked the design there would be a dear friend or family member that would certainly love it as well. One could think of her life as a table runner. There are a few inches hanging down from each of the ends of the table representing her early and final years of her life, with the part of the runner displayed on the top of the table representing her adult years which were as colorful and interesting as her treasured designs. Fortunately, Pat had a long dining room table.

During a cold winner in 1933 Patsy Ruth was born in Kemmerer, Wyoming, on January 29th. Patsy and her two sisters, Dorothy and Nan, were raised between Pocatello and Montpelier, Idaho. Her father, George (Papa) Gooch was with the railroad and her mother, Nelle Jones, was a homemaker. Mom graduated from Pocatello High School in 1951 and Patsy became known as Pat.

Pat started her working career as a stewardess for Western Airlines. Western took her from Salt Lake around the western states, flying as far east as Minneapolis. While living in Salt Lake mom met her future husband, Bernie Fischer, on a blind date. Bernie and Pat were married in Pocatello, Idaho, on the 17th of June, 1956. Together they raised two sons, Larry (1957) and Tony (1959). The young family started in Richfield, Utah with a short stay in Bend, Oregon but finally settled in Boise in 1962.

Pat worked for years at St. Luke's Hospital as the gift shop coordinator. She started as a volunteer which turned into a paid position and trained her for a career in retail. The majority of her career was spent managing Dewey's Card and Gifts, in Collister Shopping Center on State Street. in Boise. Pat made lifelong friends with her customers and fellow managers. She never wanted to work full time so she developed a shared job with two dear women (Harriet and Sandy) who remained in her life until the end. Pat loved the buying trips and the "at cost" discounts.

In 1978, Pat became a grandmother and following her mother and grandmother's tradition she became Mama Pat. She always said she was too young to be a grandmother.

Mama Pat's work history only provides a background for the runner. The true design of her life was her dedication to family, neighbors, golf and bridge partners, and dear friends. Pat was the life of the party, organizer of the dinner, greeter at the door, and friend down the street. She devoted endless hours volunteering for St. Lukes, St. Joe's, Bishop Kelly and the Assistance League. Bernie and Pat owned two homes in their lives, one on Estate Dr where she made many lifelong friends with her neighbors and then in 2000, they built a home of their dreams at Spurwing where she was able to stay until her death. Pat spent most of her retirement years playing golf, bridge, mahjong and socializing at the club.

In recent years Pat has battled dementia. However, the disease did not win and she remained in her home, continuing to be active and strong willed. Pat passed away on her own terms after a short battle with pneumonia. Mama Pat leaves behind a grieving son, Tony, grandsons, Blake (Beth) and Jake (Sarah) Fischer, granddaughters, Diana (Hans) Buckner and Rebecca Fischer (Hank Harrison), 7 great grandchildren and a loving daughter-in-law, Belinda Fischer. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Bernie and son Larry along with her sisters Nan and Dorothy. She will be missed by her friend, neighbor and companion, Dr. Joseph Callanan.

A celebration of Pat's life will be announced at a later date. Please, no flowers. Pat supported the Bishop Kelly Foundation, Father Wilson Memorial Scholarship and The Assistance League of Boise. This notice will run again to announce the date/time of the service.



