Patti Anderson Rector

1949 - 2019

Patti Anderson Rector was born December 4, 1949 in Caldwell, Idaho. Patti passed away early Friday morning the 29th of March 2019 in Eagle, Idaho. Patti was a wife, mother, grandmother and businesswoman.

Patti had fought a hard battle against Neuroendocrine Carcinoma since last July. Patti was ready to take the path to rid herself of cancer and to be with her Heavenly Father. She passed away peacefully with her husband Steve by her side.

Patti graduated from Caldwell High School in 1968. Most of her classmates will remember her as a "Cougar Girl". After High School, Patti spent a year in Salt Lake City at a fashion merchandising school and later enrolled at BSU. Patti worked for her parents Ben and Dottie Anderson at Anderson State Farm Insurance Agency in Caldwell. She and her sister Janet and Tracy Warfield later owned and operated an Independent Insurance agency in Caldwell. Patti retired in 2006. She actually retired sometime before Steve and when asked about that she replied "Someone had to keep working. Why would that be me?

Patti and Steve were married for 46 years after dating for only 3 months. They were married on December 31st, 1972 in the Jewett Chapel on the College of Idaho campus in Caldwell.

Patti was an elegant and beautiful woman who had a mind of her own and did not hesitate assisting you in making the right decision. She was one of the nicest and most welcoming and loving people you could ever hope to meet.

Patti was preceded in death by her Father, Ben Anderson and her son Scott Steven Rector.

She is survived by her husband Steve Rector, son Ryan Rector (Lucy), daughter Kelsey

Ridgeway (Cory), grandchildren William and Clarence Ridgeway, mother Dottie Anderson, sister Janet Anderson Biebl(Joe) and niece Jennifer Neil.

Patti loved her family and friends unconditionally. Her children and grandchildren were the center of her universe.

The family suggests that in lieu of flowers, donations may be made in honor of Patti to MSTl Cancer Center, 100 E. Idaho St., Boise, Idaho 83712.

A celebration of Patti's life will be held at the Cathedral of the Rockies Methodist Church downtown Boise on Monday, April 8th at 2:00 p.m. followed by a reception at 3:30 p.m. at the Banbury Golf Course Clubhouse in Eagle. Published in Idaho Statesman on Apr. 3, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary