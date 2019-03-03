Patti Knox Sulc

1964-2019

Patti Knox Sulc [1964-2019] of Boise, Idaho (hometown Marlette, MI) passed away peacefully, surrounded by family, on February 26, 2019. Patti is survived by her husband Eric Lecht, sister Margaret Burkholder (Jan), and brother Michael Knox (Michele). She is loved dearly by her nieces and nephews Rebecca (Luke), Rachel (John), Allison, Andrew, Justin, and Emily. A gifted writer who viewed people through an empathetic lens, Patti loved and was loved by many in her community of extended family and friends. Here is one piece from the wealth of thought Patti left us in prose:

I've come to the realization that the only way I've truly found happiness in the wake, and sometimes even in the midst, of pain and loss is to risk feeling the pain fully. To be vulnerable to exactly, precisely the kind of pain we never want to feel. To love fully in spite of the risk of loss, and even in the midst of it. To give freely to those who will never know you helped, and to expect nothing in return.

Seek the joy, and the beauty, trust that it is there even when it is so

dark you cannot imagine it still exists.--Patti Knox Sulc

Services were held for Patti on Saturday, March 2, 2019 at MacDonald's Funeral Home 315 N. Michigan Avenue, Howell, MI (517-546-2800). Memorial contributions may be made to Simply Cats, 2833 S. Victory View Way, Boise, Idaho 83079 (simplycats.org) in memory of Patti. Published in Idaho Statesman on Mar. 3, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary