Rost Funeral Home - McMurtrey Chapel
500 No. 18th East
Mountain Home, ID 83647
(208) 587-0612
Funeral service
Friday, Mar. 15, 2019
11:00 AM
Rost Funeral Home - McMurtrey Chapel
500 No. 18th East
Mountain Home, ID 83647
Patty Ann Ytuarte Edmonds


1956 - 2019
Patty Ann Ytuarte Edmonds Obituary
Patty Ann Ytuarte Edmonds
1956-2019
Patty Ytuarte Edmonds passed away on Friday, March 8, 2019 at a Meridian Hospital. A Funeral; Service will be held Friday, March 15, 2019 at 11:00 am at Rost Funeral Home in Mtn. Home. Patty was born in Mtn. Home on June 10, 1956 to Pat and Jess Ytuarte. She spent her childhood growing up with her four siblings and graduated from Mtn. Home High School in 1974. Patty was the mother of three children and "Ama" to six grandchildren. Her children, grandchildren, family and friends were her life. She loved spending time with her mother and did daily crosswords with her, and always made it to school or sporting events. Patty also loved both her career as an esthetician and her many special clients. She never knew a stranger and became fast friends with everyone. Patty loved adventure, whether it was visiting somewhere new, taking a trip to the mountains, or just a quick trip to visit loved ones. She always found joy in whatever she did. Her enthusiasm for life and everyone in it was obvious in her contagious smile and her long good-byes. Patty is survived by her mother Pat Ytuarte, husband Rob Edmonds, daughter Sarah Shelley (Rob Crane), sons Shaun Friedley and Dean Padgett, grandchildren Carlee and Cruz Crofts, Chloe Shelley, Kara and Koel Carter and Aron Padgett, sisters Diane Centers (Lee) and Annette Engle (Dwight), brother Martin Ytuarte (Judy) and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her father Jess Ytuarte and brother Jesse Ytuarte.
Published in Idaho Statesman on Mar. 13, 2019
