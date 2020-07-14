Paul Dean Massie

1934-2020

Paul Dean Massie was born 8/9/34 and died 7/4/20 losing a battle with cancer. He was born in Pacific Junction Iowa and spent his early years on the family farm.

Paul spent 20 years in the Army and received extensive training and education. He worked in communications and flew helicopters in Vietnam. He retired as a Chief Warrant Communications Officer. He then worked in the MERS unit of FEMA as a communications engineer in Denton, TX. He responded to disasters all over the country. In his later years he and his wife moved into an RV and traveled across the US.

Paul loved working with his hands, all motor vehicles, driving fast, this country and most of all his family. He was loved and will be missed.

No funeral is planned. A celebration of life will be held in Yellow Pine the last weekend of August.



