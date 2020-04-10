|
|
Paul Whitson
Paul was born in Nampa Idaho on March 13th, 1941 to Oscar Lee Whitson and Mary Irene (Blakeslee) Whitson. He has two siblings, a brother Don Whitson and a sister Linda Schaedig.
Paul married the love of his life, Sharon, on April 2nd 1983 and from that marriage had two children, Stephanie Crespi and Richard Mahan. In his first marriage to Patricia Whitson they had 2 children, Laura Whitson and Christopher Mayo. A memorial service and committal at Idaho State Veterans Cemetery will take place at a future date. Please see full obituary at www.summersfuneral.com.
Published in Idaho Statesman on Apr. 10, 2020