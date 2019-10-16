|
Paul Elbert Holmes
1949 ~ 2019
Paul Elbert Holmes (the best-looking man in this obituary) of Caldwell, Idaho, passed away on October 13, 2019, at the age of 69 after battling cancer.
He was born to Joseph Elbert and Doris Marie Holmes on December 5, 1949, in Ontario, Oregon. He graduated from Capital High School in Boise.
He married his eternal companion Donna Jean Perry in 1974. They soon started a family and had 3 beautiful girls: Amber Kay, Crystal Ann, and Sarah Pearl, also known as his "Monsters." He was preceded in death by his parents Joseph and Doris Holmes, brother James Holmes, sister Charlotte Stockham, wife Donna Holmes, and granddaughter Rebekah Manville. He is survived by his children Amber (Sheldon) Manville, Crystal (Jason) Cline, Pearl (Vitt) Lagua, grandchildren Anna and Nathan Manville, Andrew and Kayla Cline, Patrick, Jade, and Josh Lagua.
Paul served a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Scotland, where he met lifelong friend Phyllis Young and godson Brian Young. He brought back many fond memories of his time there along with a strengthened testimony. After returning, he met the love of his life, Donna. They married February 14, 1974, and Paul always said it was so he would never forget when his anniversary was because the whole world would remind him. They soon became pregnant and started their family. He raised his girls with kindness, love, and knowledge that families are forever. In memory of his wife Donna, who passed away in 1984, Paul regularly donated blood to the American Red Cross, giving more than 10 gallons before health conditions prevented him from donating further. Paul had many jobs in his life, including helping his Dad (who was a brick mason), store manager, plumber, dairyman, school bus driver, and truck driver. He loved being outdoors and would often escape to the mountains to camp, hunt, fish, soak in the hot springs, or just sit in his truck and read by a stream. He always tried to find the humor in life and had a never-ending supply of jokes.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, October 19, 2019, 10:00am, at the LDS chapel at 309 W. Main St., Middleton, ID, with burial to follow at Dry Creek Cemetery, Boise, where he will be laid to rest with his wife.
A special thanks to Crystal Cline, who dedicated her time to Paul's care. She gave her full attention to his needs and care during his fight with cancer. Also, thanks to Bill and Iris Whiteley, who showed intense kindness, patience, and love. Our gratitude can never fully be voiced.
Published in Idaho Statesman on Oct. 16, 2019