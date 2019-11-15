|
|
Paul J. McAfee
1935 ~ 2019
A tribute to my Husband,our Father, our Grandpa and our Papa. Paul J. McAfee left us on November 12, 2019 just hours before we were taking him to be where he loved most "HOME". Paul was born in Hiawatha,KS on April 8,1935 to Dewey and Lillian McAfee. He was the youngest of three sons, Milan, Lloyd,and Paul. Paul grew up in the Jerome and Wendell, Idaho area. He moved with his parents to Mountain Home, Idaho his sophomore year in High School. There he became a Mountain Home Tiger and excelled in Football, Basketball and Baseball. It is there that he meet his wife of 63 years Nancy Capaul. They were blessed with two daughters, Anntoinette (Reynolds) and Christy (McCormick). Paul moved his family to Boise where he started his career in the grocery business with M&W Market and then Albertsons. He later switched career paths to become a successful insurance agent. His most cherished moments were spending time with his 7 grandchildren. He attended all football, basketball, baseball, softball and volleyball games. And yes even a few dance recitals. He was a BSU Football Booster and season ticket holder for over 45 years. As the years went by he enjoyed watching his grandson and granddaughter coach the BK Lady Knights basketball team always making sure his presence was known by yelling "GO KELLY" in his special seat in the corner of the gym. He was also very proud of his grandsons new business endeavor and was a frequent patron of "The Ranch Club." His love and devotion to his family is and will always be the legacy that he leaves behind that will never fade.Paul was preceded into death by his parents,his two brothers and his two son-in-laws, Mike and Tim.He is survived by his wife of 63 years Nancy,his loving daughters Anntoinette(Reynolds)andChristy(McCormick),his seven grandchildren,Derek,Desi(Tim),Nick,Ty,Kelsey(Scott),Dani,and Natalee & his six great-grandchildren,Kobe,Caden,Khloee,Kynlee,Kenadee,and Benny. A private family gathering will be held per Paul's wishes."If a man's wealth is measured by those who love him Dad surely must have been the richest man on earth." ALL IS WELL ………….
Published in Idaho Statesman on Nov. 15, 2019