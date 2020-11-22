Paul (Mike) Kohout
May 21, 1937 - November 17, 2020
McCall, Idaho - Paul (Mike) Kohout (83) passed away peacefully on November 17th in McCall Idaho with family by his side. Mike was born in Boise Idaho to Paul and Rose Kohout. He graduated from Notre Dame and spent many years in the insurance industry. Mike and his wife Darlene were married for 61 years. He had a passion for the outdoors and was actively involved in the Washington Outfitters and Guides Association. He was a past president of the Optimist Club and served on the Foundation Board of the Shepherd's Home in McCall. He helped in the founding of the Shepherd's Home Foundation which helps the foster children in the McCall area.
Mike is survived by his wife Darlene, daughter Kelli, son Michael, grandsons Dustin, Brady, Joe, Jon and Zachary plus many nieces and nephews. The thing that gave him most pleasure was spending time with his grandsons. The family has set up a Tribute Fund in his name at the Shepherd's home. Donations can be in his memory at shepherds-home.org
/ PO Box 2011 McCall Idaho 83638.