Paul M. Pusey
1929 - 2020
Paul M. Pusey
1929 ~ 2020
Paul Mark Pusey passed away on August 30, 2020 at the age of 91. He was born in Lancaster, Ohio on March 7, 1929, to Rev. A.E. and Dorothy Pusey, and graduated from New Lexington (OH) High School in 1947. He started college at Pasadena Nazarene College, and it was there that he committed his life to the Lord. At Olivet Nazarene College, he met and married the love of his life, Lucille Britton, and he and Lucy shared over 63 years of marriage until her death in 2013. They had 3 sons: Larry, Steve and Tim.
Paul served as pastor to three Nazarene churches in Ohio until the Lord opened the door to enter military chaplaincy. That transition was a defining turn in his life and ministry. He served as a Chaplain in the U.S. Army for 21 years and served in Viet Nam twice, plus assignments in Virginia, Kentucky, Michigan, and Panama. The chaplaincy was fulfilling and rewarding for Paul, and he retired with the rank of Colonel in 1986. He and Lucy then settled in Elizabethtown, Kentucky until their move in 2013 to be near two of their sons in Meridian, Idaho. Lucy passed away 8 months after their move.
Paul graduated from Olivet Nazarene College and earned Masters degrees from Nazarene Theological Seminary and Long Island University. In 1975, he was awarded the Doctor of Ministry degree from Lexington Theological Seminary.
Paul and Lucy's three sons, their wives, and the eight grandchildren were a continual source of pride and joy. He was a tremendous source of encouragement to his sons in their professional pursuits and cheered on their educational endeavors—seeing all three boys earn doctorate degrees in their given fields.
Paul was preceded in death by his wife Lucy, his parents, and two sisters. He leaves behind his three sons: Larry (Linda) of Nampa; Steve (Gail) of Nashville, Tennessee; Tim (Cindy) of Meridian. He is survived by his sister, Miriam Hobble. He also leaves behind his 8 grandchildren: Andrea, Jennifer, Paula, Justin, Joy, Krista, Kara, and Lora; 23 great-grandchildren; 2 great-great grandchildren. He leaves behind a legacy of faith and trust in the Lord Jesus Christ—a faith which shaped his life in every way and enabled him to "finish well."
He was part of Valley Shepherd Church of the Nazarene since his move to Idaho. Viewing is opened to all on Sunday, September 13, from 5-7 PM at the church. There will be a private service (due to COVID-19 restrictions) on Monday, September 14 at 11 AM, and it will be live streamed at https://facebook.com/valleyshepherdnazarene. Memorials can be made to Valley Shepherd Church (150 Maestra Rd, Meridian, ID 83642) or Trinity Pines Camp (55 SW 5th Ave, Ste 100, Meridian, ID 83642).


Published in Idaho Statesman on Sep. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
13
Viewing
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Valley Shepherd Church of the Nazarene
SEP
14
Service
11:00 AM
https://facebook.com/valleyshepherdnazarene
Funeral services provided by
Accent Funeral Home
1303 North Main Street
Meridian, ID 83642
(208) 888-5833
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
September 5, 2020
Paul and Lucy were great friends to.Pam and I when we served as DS of the Kentucky District 1974-2001. Loyal and truly committed to God and the church. God bless Paul's memory and his family.
September 5, 2020
Lowell Clyburn
Friend
September 4, 2020
Paul was indeed a true gentleman and churchman. He was a friend to me and always kind. He and Lucy are both missed in KY. Prayers & sympathy.
Dave Roscoe
Friend
September 4, 2020
Our lives were enriched by the friendship and fellowship of Paul & Lucy while we both served on the Kentucky District. Both were great encouragers to us, in ministry and in life. We will be forever grateful that God allowed us the blessing of knowing them. Well done, good and faithful servant.
Martha Bean
Friend
September 4, 2020
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived. Our hearts go out to the Pusey family and continue to pray because it’s never easy.
The Pusey Family and (extended families) hold very dear memories for us. May God continue to bless you.
Christine Watson Schott
Circleville/Naples
Christine Schott
Friend
September 4, 2020
We were blessed to know Paul since his move to Idaho. What a man of God! He was a friend to everyone. He was part of our men's group every Monday morning, and my wife Rita and I will miss him a lot. We were both from Ohio and shared many stories about the Buckeye state. I even gave him a buckeye from my back yard tree. We know we shall see him again "One Glorious Day."
Tom and Rita Boals, Boise
Friend
September 4, 2020
We knew Paul's son and daughter-in-law, Steve and Gail Pusey, from Dr. Bell's Sunday School class at College Church at Olivet many years ago. Though we never got to meet Paul, we thought very highly of Steve and Gail, and know he must have been a great man to raise such an admirable son. Our hearts and prayers go out to all the family.
Ted & Pat Young
Acquaintance
