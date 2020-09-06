We were blessed to know Paul since his move to Idaho. What a man of God! He was a friend to everyone. He was part of our men's group every Monday morning, and my wife Rita and I will miss him a lot. We were both from Ohio and shared many stories about the Buckeye state. I even gave him a buckeye from my back yard tree. We know we shall see him again "One Glorious Day."

Tom and Rita Boals, Boise

Friend