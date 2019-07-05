Paul Robert Oakes

1946-2019

Paul Robert Oakes peacefully passed away at St. Alphonsus hospital in Boise, on June 29, 2019. Paul was born November 1, 1946 in Nampa, Idaho to Wilford Eaver (Bill) and Jacqueline (Jackie) Oakes. He was the oldest of 5 children. He grew up in Boise and graduated from Borah High School in 1965. He attended college at Boise State University graduating with a BA degree in Biology. Paul worked with the Boise National Forest before deciding to make Forestry his career. Paul continued at the University of Idaho in 1974 where he worked on Graduate Studies-Soils. As a soil scientist, Paul worked on the Bridger-Teton, Targhee and Caribou National Forests. He became the Planner /Environmental Coordinator for the BLM in Pocatello, Idaho and retired after 33 years of service.

During his employment with Targhee National Forest he met and married Sallee Jo Weber. While living in St. Anthony, their two children, Catherine Elizabeth (Catie) and John Gregory were born. There was an opportunity for Paul to move up as a Planner and so the family moved to Pocatello in 1989 where they lived for 20 years. While in Pocatello Paul and Sallee became proud grandparents to Daily Nervana Adams. Daily was one of his greatest joys in life as was his whole family.

After retiring Paul and Sallee decided to return to their roots in Boise.

Because of Paul's love for fishing and the mountains, he made sure his family experienced those same joys. Paul loved people. He never knew a stranger. No matter where he was, he always knew someone and they knew him. He made lifelong friends wherever he went.

Paul is survived by Sallee (wife), Catie (daughter), John (son), Daily (granddaughter).

Siblings, Chris Oakes(Camille) Boise, ID, Curtis Oakes of Larkspur, CA, Sisters, Lynn Swanson (Eric) Boise, ID, Kelly Youmans (Joe) Boise, ID. Nieces and nephews include Santha (Jim), Ivan (Elvira), Paula (Chris), Jordan (Joe). Great nieces and nephew are Stella, Linden, Kairi, Maya, and Asher. Paul was preceded in death by his parents Bill and Jackie Oakes, a nephew, Christian Oakes.

A celebration of Paul's life will be held on Monday July 8, 10:30 a.m. at the Alden-Waggoner Funeral Chapel located at 5400 Fairview Ave., Boise, ID. Condolences may be made at www.aldenwaggoner.com Published in Idaho Statesman on July 5, 2019