Paul Leon Ricketts, Sr.
1954 - 2020
Paul Leon Ricketts, Sr., died Sunday, February 16, 2020 at his home in Nampa, Idaho. Paul was born March 29, 1954 to Clyde and Carrie Ricketts in California. He has one sister, Barbara Whitacre of Redding, California. Paul married Stacy Woodard on July 2, 1984 in Boise, Idaho. They had two children, Paul Jr. (Christel) and Anne (Dennis Butler). In addition, they had 4 grandchildren.
Paul was the owner of AIR-1, a heating and air-conditioner company in Nampa.
Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Monday, February 24, 2020 at the Eagle Christian Church Central at 100 Short Road, Eagle, Idaho 83616. Paul's semi-annual mission trips to China during the last decade will be featured at the service. Dr. Steven Crane will officiate at the service. In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to Stacy Ricketts at 1123 12th Avenue Road, PMB Box 369, Nampa, Idaho 83686. Arrangements are under the direction of the Nampa Funeral Home, Yraguen Chapel where an online guest book is available at www.nampafuneralhome.com
Published in Idaho Statesman on Feb. 21, 2020