Paul Thomas Hulen
1958 - 2019
After a valiant fight with cancer, Paul Thomas Hulen passed away on June 14, 2019 at his home in Nampa, Id.
Paul was born in Port Orchard, WA, October 17, 1958 to parents Earl and Rosemary Hulen. His father was in construction work and in 1960 that took them to Halfway, OR and various locations in ID and OR. Then to CA with work on the San Luis Dam. Their final move was to San Pablo, CA where his mother, Rosemary, still resides. After becoming an Eagle Scout and graduating from De Anza High School, Paul completed two years of college at Contra Costa Community College. He then transferred to Northwest Nazarene College in the fall of 1980 in obedience to a call to full-time Christian ministry.
He graduated from NNC with a BA in religion in 1982. That summer he married Rebekkah Etter and they moved to Kansas City MO for him to attend Nazarene Theological Seminary and he graduated with his Master of Divinity in Missiology in 1986. He was ordained as an elder in the Church of the Nazarene and received Ecclesiastical Endorsements in Hospital, CPE and Correctional chaplaincy from the General Church.
Paul was pastor in Torrington, WY and Velva, Nd where he began volunteering with the Gideons in prison ministry. Paul was one of only 3 accepted that year into the only internship program through the Gideons available then. On completion Paul served as chaplain at Coyote Ridge Correctional Center in Connell, WA; FCI Sheridan, OR; the Federal Prison Camp in Nellis Air Force Base; Correction Corp. of America in Boise, ID and Montana State Men's Prison in Deer Lodge, MT. Health changes caused his retirement, although he went on to earn postgraduate certificates in Mental Health Counseling, Marriage and Family Therapy, and Addictions Therapy. His passion was to help men to rebuild family relationships and aid them in successfully reintegrating into society.
Paul is survived by his wife, Rebekkah, and their two children, Matthew (Savannah) Hulen and Rachel (Jonathan) Riley; His Grandchildren, Willow Hulen, Rebbekah, Liza and Serenty Riley; His mother, Rosemary Hulen and brother, Tim Hulen; nephews, Curtis and Kevin Hulen; and Uncle Harold Kuhlman. Memorial services were held at Nampa First Church of the Nazarene on June 26, 2019.
Published in Idaho Statesman on Aug. 25, 2019