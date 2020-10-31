Paul W. (AKA Crystalynn) Luther

66

Paul W. (AKA Crystalynn) Luther passed away on April 30, 2020, in Johnstown, Pennsylvania, after a protracted battle with cancer. He is survived by his children, Christopher and Sarah Luther; his former spouse, Linda Engle; his father, Stan Luther; and his two brothers, Dave and Tom Luther.

A son of a military family, Paul was born in 1954 in Waco, Texas, and spent his childhood in Kansas, Virginia, Florida, Japan, and Washington State. He attended the University of Idaho, where he earned a Bachelor's Degree's in Biology and was a member of the Kappa Sigma Fraternity, where he went by the nickname "Snake." He then enrolled in graduate school at the University of Illinois-Chicago, where he completed a Ph.D. in Neurophysiology. He later conducted a post-doctoral program at the University of Maryland-Baltimore, where he became an assistant professor of physiology and directed the school's Facility for Confocal Microscopy. Throughout his adult life, Paul's research focused on cellular biology and the interaction between nerve and muscle cells. One of his more notable works was an article on the effect of electric fields on cells that was published in the journal, Nature, in 1983.

Incredibly kind and unpresumptuous, Paul was a reliable friend who readily empathized with others. He also was a very loving father. His family will miss him dearly, but we know he is now in a better place in the hands of our Lord.



