1/1
Paul William (Aka Crystalynn) Luther
1954 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Paul's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Paul W. (AKA Crystalynn) Luther
66
Paul W. (AKA Crystalynn) Luther passed away on April 30, 2020, in Johnstown, Pennsylvania, after a protracted battle with cancer. He is survived by his children, Christopher and Sarah Luther; his former spouse, Linda Engle; his father, Stan Luther; and his two brothers, Dave and Tom Luther.
A son of a military family, Paul was born in 1954 in Waco, Texas, and spent his childhood in Kansas, Virginia, Florida, Japan, and Washington State. He attended the University of Idaho, where he earned a Bachelor's Degree's in Biology and was a member of the Kappa Sigma Fraternity, where he went by the nickname "Snake." He then enrolled in graduate school at the University of Illinois-Chicago, where he completed a Ph.D. in Neurophysiology. He later conducted a post-doctoral program at the University of Maryland-Baltimore, where he became an assistant professor of physiology and directed the school's Facility for Confocal Microscopy. Throughout his adult life, Paul's research focused on cellular biology and the interaction between nerve and muscle cells. One of his more notable works was an article on the effect of electric fields on cells that was published in the journal, Nature, in 1983.
Incredibly kind and unpresumptuous, Paul was a reliable friend who readily empathized with others. He also was a very loving father. His family will miss him dearly, but we know he is now in a better place in the hands of our Lord.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Idaho Statesman on Oct. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Picking-Treece-Bennett Mortuary Inc
921 Menoher Blvd
Johnstown, PA 15905
(814) 255-4040
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Idaho Statesman

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved