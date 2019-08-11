|
|
Paula Ann Beckwith Robinson
1933 – 2019
Paula was born on October 1, 1933, in New London, Connecticut, to Arthur Mortimer Beckwith and Laurette Josephine (Gilmore) Beckwith and died on July 24, 2019 in
Boise, Idaho. She met her future husband, Cadet Glenwood E. "Robbie" Robinson, on a snowy night in February 1951 on a blind date to attend a basketball game at the U. S. Coast Guard Academy. After he resigned from the Academy, they were married on April 11, 1953, and moved to Idaho where he finished his education at the University of Idaho. After grad-uation, Robbie worked for the General Electric Company in the nuclear industry, first in Washington and later in California. They settled in Livermore and Paula worked in several different jobs before going to work at the Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory. After several years, Paula and her three daughters became active in the International Order of Rain-bow for Girls. Paula was institutional in the installation of Liver-more Assembly. At one point, Paula was the "Mother Advisor" of the Livermore Rainbow Assembly and received the Grand Cross of Color for her outstanding service to the organization and the Livermore Community. Paula was also a member of the Order of the Eastern Star and served as "Worthy Matron" of Semper Fidelis Chapter. Paula was also a proud member of the Daughters of the American Revolution and the General Society of Mayflower Descendants. Having been raised in New London, CT, she grew up sailing. She was also an avid reader, enjoyed playing duplicate bridge and bowling. After they both retired, Paula and Robbie moved from California to Meridian, Idaho, and they became members of the Grace Anglican Church in Boise. Paula was preceded in death by her parents, brother Gordon Beckwith and sisters Doris Stehm and Diane Whelan, as well as a great grandson, Nolan Pickering. She is survived by her sister, Joan Shrallow, her husband, "Robbie" Robinson, daughters, Carol Holman, Dorothy Trumpp and Patty (Charles) Crohare; grandchildren Erin (Justin) Wentworth, Kyle (Kaitlin) White, Jennifer Trumpp, Fallan Groth, Cortney (Kevin) Brazil and Jason (Natalie) Trumpp as well as great grandsons, Atticus and Phoenix White.
Services in Idaho and California are pending. Contributions in her name can be made to .
Published in Idaho Statesman on Aug. 11, 2019