Paula K. Kiser

1954 ~ 2019

Paula K. Kiser, 64, of Meridian, ID, died on Wednesday, April 10, 2019 at her home.

A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, April 22, 2019 at River City Church, Boise with Pastor Mike Johnson officiating. Services are under the direction of the Alden-Waggoner Funeral Chapel.

Paula was born on April 27, 1954 in Nampa, Idaho to Charles Aaron Slaughter and Mary Deloris Carter Slaughter. After graduating from high school and some college, Paula met and later married Steven B. Kiser on November 24, 1978 in Boise, Idaho. Together Steve and Paula had two sons, Patrick and Erik. Paula resided in Boise, Meridian, Pocatello and Pendleton, OR throughout her life but Meridian is where she and Steve called home. Paula enjoyed baking and loved crafts, especially sewing and painting gourds. She was a member of the Idaho Gourd Society and the American Gourd Society.

Paula was an employee of U.S. Bank for nearly 20 years before working for Meridian Assembly Church. She had a fond interest in children's ministries at the church. Paula attended Rockharbor Church in Meridian.

She is survived by her husband, Steven Kiser; sons, Patrick (Dina) Kiser and Erik (Leah) Kiser; Grandchildren, Aaustin and Abby Kiser; sisters, Sharon Slaughter, Barbara Schultz, Charlene Osborne (Robert), Dorothy Arnold (Ron) and Carla Hackett (Greg); brothers, Chuck Slaughter, Jim Slaughter (Lugene), Bruce Slaughter (Janet) and John Slaughter (DeAnn) as well as many loved nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, Rev. Charles and Deloris Slaughter. Published in Idaho Statesman on Apr. 17, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary