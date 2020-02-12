Home

Services
Viewing
Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
Middleton, ID
Funeral
Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020
11:00 AM
Paulette Sayko Obituary
Paulette Pruitt Sayko
October 14, 1945 - February 8, 2020
Paulette was born to Jack Pruitt and Minnie Pruitt (Yunker) on 14 October 1945 in Evansville, Indiana and died 7 February 2020 in Middleton, Idaho. She is survived by her husband Steven H. Sayko of Middleton Idaho and son, Phillip Burlington of Indiana and a grandson in Louisiana. Paulette had a verity of employments in her life, including transporting human body parts, making attitude indicators for the Apollo Space Flights, a school bus driver for the Meridian School District and was a licensed cosmetologist in Idaho. She loved to sing in a choir, crocheting, genealogy and painting pottery and porcelain. Paulette won many awards at the Idaho Fairs for her ceramics.
Her funeral will be on Thursday at 11:00 am at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Middleton, Idaho (on the Main Street next to the Middleton Middle School). A viewing will be the hour prior to the funeral at the same location. She will be interned at the Middleton Cemetery after the service. Condolences can be given at www.flahifffuneralchapel.com
Published in Idaho Statesman on Feb. 12, 2020
Remember
