Pauline Chine

1919 ~ 2019

Pauline D'Aurora Chine of Boise passed away on March 10, 2019 with her family by her side. Pauline was born in Canton, Ohio on May 14, 1919 and married Joseph Chine on June 17, 1947 after his return from serving over 5 years in WWII. They made their home in Canton until 1992 when they moved to Boise to be close to their daughter Phyllis Cox (Lloyd). Pauline was preceded in death by her husband of 55 years in 2002. She is survived by her daughter, Phyllis (Lloyd) Cox; her granddaughter Nicole Cox (Robert Johnson) and her great-granddaughter, Londyn. She is also survived by her extended family Mark & Nancy Cox (Elle, Gabby, Bridget), Kim Carlisle (Jared, Zach), Steve & Jennifer Cox (Ashley, Megan), and her special niece Michele. The family would like to thank the Staff at Brookdale Independent Senior Living where Pauline made many friends over the 16 years she resided there. Charitable contributions can be made to or . Private graveside services for the Family will be scheduled at a later date.

Death is not extinguishing the Light. It is putting out the Lamp Because the Dawn has come.

-R. Tagore Published in Idaho Statesman on Mar. 17, 2019