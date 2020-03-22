|
|
Pauline Marie Luke
1939 - 2020
Pauline Marie Luke, of Boise, ID, went home to the Lord on March 12, 2020 after a long and courageous battle with Alzheimer's.
She was born September 23, 1939 to Waldo and Gladys Jones of Fruitland Idaho and was married and divorced of 33 years to Wayne L. Luke of Boise, Idaho.
She leaves behind 3 Children: Son, Tracy L Luke (and wife Caroline) Son, Michael S Luke (and Wife Dicksie) Daughter, Vikki L Spitzler (and husband Gary) and Grandson Austin M Spitzler (and wife Amanda)
At the age of 17, Pauline graduated from Fruitland High School in the Class of 1956. She was a member of the Marching band and played the Sax. Her senior year, she became the band's Drum Majorette and Homecoming Queen. After graduation, she packed her bags and left the family's Dairy Farm behind and moved to Boise.
She then started her long and successful career of 33 years with the Phone Company, (Mountain Bell) back then. She started as a Teller, collecting Phone payments, and ended her career in Management. Pauline had many employees that respected her as a leader and teacher but also cherished her as a friend.
After a forced retirement from US West, she began a Second career of 19 years working alongside her daughter Vikki at Nelson School Supply. She used her skills as a talented seamstress for sewing and embroidering on cheerleading outfits and Letterman jackets. Sometimes working through the night to make sure no student would go without their Christmas Jacket.
When Pauline wasn't working, she was busy Serving in some capacity at her church.
She has been a member of First Baptist Boise for over 40 years and has done jobs such as
Deaconess, Moderator, Trustee, Leadership Board, Finance Committee, Sunday School teacher, Usher, Food Bank Volunteer, and Chief Chocolate Chip Cookie and Lemon Meringue Pie Baker.
Pauline's love for serving others was also evident in her family. Dinner gatherings and holidays were always at Mom's house. She was always willing to cook or host any event.
She was one of Boise State's biggest fans and you could find her at the family tailgate before every home game, and she also traveled to many away games to be a part of Fiesta Bowl wins or standing in Aloha Stadium of Hawaii.
She was constantly encouraged to try any sport her kids could convince her to do.
Waterskiing, Bowling, Golf, Bicycle outings on the greenbelt and even Parasailing in Hawaii.
Wherever the kids went, she was there.
Sometimes having to be a chaperone or as our Voice of Reason.
Mom was the Pillar of Strength for our family. Devoted and compassionate, she would provide counsel and guidance with the utmost love and gentleness, and was an exceptional role model and teacher for her Grandson Austin.
We will forever miss your loving smile and gentle laughter, but our fond memories of our life together lives on.
A celebration of Pauline will be held on May 8, 2020, at 4:00pm at True Hope First Baptist, downtown Boise. Arrangements are under the direction of the Nampa Funeral Home, Yraguen Chapel
Published in Idaho Statesman on Mar. 22, 2020