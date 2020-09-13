Pauline Yensen
12/17/1931 - 9/9/2020
Pauline "Polly" Yensen, a long-time resident of Valley County, passed away September 9, 2020 surrounded by her close family. For years she served the many students and teachers at McCall-Donnelly School District as a "lunch lady." She was a kind and patient person who touched the lives of many during her life and career.
Born in Pierce, Oklahoma, Polly and her family moved to Idaho where she met and later married Jack Yensen, her husband of 57 years. Together she and Jack made the home she loved on their Ranch outside of Donnelly. At the Ranch she was a doting wife, mother, and grandmother. She filled her garden with beautiful flowers, blooming trees, fruits and vegetables. She loved to create jams and jellies and was famous for her Finn bread and preserves. Polly devoted much of each summer to gathering huckleberries and creating new recipes. Each winter, she spent countless hours knitting and crocheting by the wood stove. Many will remember her huckleberry jams and desserts and the gorgeous needlework she lovingly created for family and friends.
As a social and active member of her community member, Polly enjoyed golfing, playing bridge, and winning at pinochle. Her passion for country music often led her to the dance floor where she could Two Step, Waltz, and Polka.
Her most cherished times were those surrounded by family, especially her grandchildren. Polly love to fish, camp, and bake with her grandkids, and she regularly cheered them on at sporting events. Family reunions and holiday celebrations brought her great joy.
Polly's laugh could light up a room and her generous spirit was unforgettable. She will be missed by her three children: Doug Yensen (Deb), Chris Yensen (Jill) and Jan Yensen (Dan); and by her beloved grandchildren and great-grandchildren: Jason McClure, Regina Gibans, Alyssa Yensen, Tad Jones, Kayt Garrett, and Andy Yensen, and their children. Polly was preceded in death by her husband Jack.
No memorial service or funeral is planned. A private graveside will be held for immediate family. The family asks that in lieu of flowers, donations sent to your favorite charity
.
Online condolences may be left at www.mccallfunerals.com
Arrangements in care of McCall Funeral Home.