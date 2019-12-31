|
|
Pearl A Lamm
1919-2019
Pearl A. (Hanson) Lamm joined her loving husband in heaven December 24 at the age of 100 years.
She was born in Stickney, SD, in May 1919. Her father, mother and siblings moved to Star, ID in 1935 where she attended high school in her junior or senior years. After graduation from high school, Pearl became a cosmetologist and worked at the beauty salon located in the basement of the old Boise Hotel.
Pearl met her husband in Boise while Gordon was stationed at Gowen Field. During WWII, Pearl served in the Navy and Gordon the Army. After WWII, they married in 1946 and they lived for a short time in Ola, ID until Gordon was recalled into the Army. Pearl was an Army wife for over 20 years, moving nearly every two years in the USA and Europe. Retiring from Army life in 1965, Gordon and Pearl and their three children settled in Boise.
She is survived by her younger brother, Keith Hanson; two sons, Gordon (Skip) and Michael Lamm and one daughter, Geraldine Perin; five grandchildren and 14 great grandchildren.
An elegant lady with the heart of an angel who blessed everyone she met.
Pearl was laid to rest next to her husband at the Star Cemetery with veteran ceremony surrounded by her loving family.
The graveside service will be held on Friday, January 3, 2020 at 1pm at Star Cemetery.
A donation to the Boise Rescue Mission or Quaker Hill in McCall is asked in lieu of flowers.
Published in Idaho Statesman on Dec. 31, 2019