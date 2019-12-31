|
Pedro "Pete" Echanove
1925-2019
After spending an evening of laughter and love with family, Pete passed away early Christmas morning 2019. Born May 04, 1925 on the 2nd floor of a Basque boarding house, parents Hilario and Petra (Baqueriza) Echanove raised Pete in the Dry Creek valley just north of Boise.
Due to a disability his father suffered when Pete was 16, he assumed the primary duties of the ranch until he retired around the turn of the 21st century. As a farmer, Pete grew some of the most sought out alfalfa in the area and was respected for his ability to predict the weather. He was blessed to live on the same land for 92 years. On January 22, 1955, Pete married sweetheart Betty Firebaugh of Glenns Ferry, at St Mary's Church. Together they raised seven children where they instilled a hard work ethic, self-reliance, love of the outdoors, community, humor, and most importantly, love of family. Pete enjoyed nothing more than spending a week with his family camping at Warm Lake with a wax sack in hand, no other pasture was greener than what he had.
Pete is survived by his tribe: wife Betty; daughters Tracy Richards, Mary (Beau) Brown, Lynn; sons Joe (Allison), Mike (Paula), Thomas, and Lee; beloved friend Vern (Barbara) Cleveland; nine grandchildren, Travis (Stacie), Kristen (Chris), Lucas (Kara), Conor, Kaylin (Nick), Claire (Jacob), Sam, Pearl (James), and Lydia; six great- grandchildren, Evelyn, Pete, Rosie, Sebastian, Zander, and Caroline.
He was preceded in death by his parents, brother Victor, sister Anita "Annie" Gibbens, uncles Victor Baqueriza & Zacharias Echanove, son-in-law Tom Richards, beloved Firebaugh in-laws George & Betty Kay, Manual & Virginia King, and Orville Boyd (Ann).
Special thanks to the wonderful team at The Bridge at Valley View Boise.
A funeral Mass will be held at 11:00 am on Friday, January 3, 2020 at St. Mary's Catholic Church, 2612 W. State St. in Boise. Interment will follow the mass at Morris Hill Cemetery, 317 N Latah St, Boise.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to The Dry Creek Historical Society (http://drycreekhistory.org/About_Us.html) or the Idaho Youth Ranch. A celebration of life will follow later in the afternoon.
Please visit Pete's memorial webpage at www.bowmanfuneral.com.
Published in Idaho Statesman on Dec. 31, 2019