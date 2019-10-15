|
Pedro "Pete" Gonzalez, our loving Husband, Father, Grandpa, Brother, Tio, Friend and so much more to so many people was called to heaven peacefully on Saturday October 12, 2019 at his home surrounded by family. He was an incredible influence on so many people in the short 55 years he was with us. Pete was born in Rupert, Idaho in 1964 to Pedro and Guadalupe Rodriguez-Gonzalez, he fought against sudden cancer complications that flipped our world upside down. He is survived by his wife, Janet; children: Brian, Pete Jr. "Bubba/Gordo", Vanessa "Princess" and Mariah "Angel". Along with his siblings: Silvia, Daniel, Jose, Ana, Lionel, Rudy and Daniel Jr. and most importantly his 8 grandchildren and those that looked up to him as a father figure and mentor. Pete was joined in heaven with his mother, father and little brother, Rudy.
Pete welcomed anyone that walked through his front door with open arms and a warm smile. He loved the Sunday gatherings with family, rooting on his favorite football team, the Pittsburg Steelers. He also enjoyed hunting, camping and fishing trips that included of a life time of laughs. He taught his children that family is the most important in life and encouraged all of us to stick together.
A special thanks to all that showed their support and love during this difficult time. Pete touched so many lives with his kindness and compassion.
He truly was a man of steel.
A viewing will begin at 10:00 AM on Thursday, October 17th at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 811 S. Latah St. in Boise. Funeral Mass will follow at 11:00 AM. There will also be a service on Saturday, October 19th at 1:00 PM at Grace Community Church, with viewing beginning at 12:00 PM. Burial will follow at the Minidoka Acequia Rupert Cemetery. Remembrances may be left for the family at www.AccentFuneral.com. Services are under the direction of Accent Funeral Home, Meridian. 208-888-5833
Published in Idaho Statesman on Oct. 15, 2019