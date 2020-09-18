Lillian Margaret 'Peggy' Gallagher

1930-2020

Lillian Margaret 'Peggy' Gallagher, formerly of Boise, Idaho, passed away August 18, 2020 with her children by her side, at her daughter Lynne's house in Portland, Oregon.

Peggy was born January 17, 1930 to Linnie and Junius Dyche in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. Peggy attended Gatewood Grade School, Taft Junior High, and Classen High School where she received the Classen Medal of Honor in 1948 for the most outstanding female graduate. Peggy attended the University of Oklahoma where she was president of the Chi Omega sorority and a member of the Phi Beta Kappa and Mortar Board national honor societies. She was also president of the university's Young Women's/Young Men's Christian Association, the largest organization on campus that was vitally involved in initial desegregation at OU and the state of Oklahoma. Peggy was also chairwoman of the tri-state (Oklahoma, Texas and Arkansas) YWCA conference that assisted those state universities with student integration. Upon graduation, Peggy was awarded the Matrix Table award by the Women's Professional Journalism Society for being OU's outstanding female graduate of 1952.

Peggy was a lifelong and devout Episcopalian. She attended St. Paul's Cathedral in Oklahoma City and pursued graduate studies at the Episcopal Church Divinity School of the Pacific and St. Margaret's House in Berkeley, California. While there she met her future husband, the Rev. Elvin R. 'Big' Gallagher. During his priesthood, Peggy helped serve St. Mark's Cathedral, Salt Lake City, Utah; All Saints', Phoenix, Arizona; under the auspices of the Episcopal Church Overseas Missionary Council , St. James' Church in the Athabascan village of Tanana, Alaska; Holy Faith, Santa Fe, New Mexico; and All Saints' Parish, Boise, Idaho. Upon Big's retirement Peggy attended St. Michael's Cathedral, Boise, and Emmanuel Episcopal Church, Placerville, Idaho. Peggy had a beautiful singing voice and a lifelong and profound love of music, particularly sacred choral music, and she found great joy singing in church choirs and the Boise Master Chorale. In Tanana, Peggy led the church choir and learned the Athabascan language so that choir members could sing hymns in their native language.

Peggy enjoyed being a Registrar of Elections for her precinct for 20 years. In addition, she attended Boise State University's School of Nursing from 1983-1985 before training in hospital chaplaincy at St. Luke's Medical Center. She served as a chaplain at St. Luke's and at St. Alphonsus Medical Center where she ministered to countless individuals and made many lasting friendships during her 20+ years of chaplaincy.

Peggy was an accomplished athlete who won several high school and college badminton tournaments. She also enjoyed playing tennis at the Boise Racquet and Swim Club and skiing at Bogus Basin; however, the feat she was most proud of was accomplished during a college break when she climbed Longs Peak, the highest peak in Colorado's Rocky Mountain National Park.

In addition to having a devoted marriage of 64 years and being a very loving and giving mother, Peggy had the immense joy of being a grandmother to five wonderful grandsons: Sean and Ben Ludeman, Eric and Matt Gallagher, and Gerret Schoorl. She cherished time spent with them, including sharing wonderful vacations with all of them at Redfish Lake in Stanley, Idaho.

Peggy was preceded in death by her husband Big, her parents, siblings George and Janie, and many dearly-loved pets.

Peggy is survived by her sons, Mike and Steve Gallagher; daughters Lynne Ludeman and Kristin Schoorl and her husband John; her grandsons; daughter-in-law Denise Gallagher; dearest friends Carol Casler, Diane and Charley Burger and Marie Blanchard; and cherished family, cousins Patty Lazar and Cynthia Ross; nieces Rhea Gallagher; Anna 'Sis' Merriman, Peggy Buzbee and Bobbi Sale; Shirley Smyth and daughters Janet Sossamon, Anne Gallagher, Carol Gallagher and Ginny Barksdale; and Carol Biederman, Debbie Vatani and Melissa Taylor.

Due to current Covid-19 circumstances, a graveside service will be held at a later date at Dry Creek Cemetery in Boise, Idaho.



