Peggy Marie Wirth, 75, passed away on the evening of April 20, 2019. She died at St. Al's in Boise, Idaho. Her death was a result of complications from by her cancer treatment in 1993.

Peggy is survived by her husband Terry Wirth; daughters Tisha Baskett(Ken) and Tami Pfost(Andy); sisters, Dene Greer(Ted) and Bev Rayne; sister-in-law Althea Haberman(Ron); her five grandchildren: Dirk, Casey, Kaden, Ty and Gracie; numerous nieces, nephews, and friends.

Peggy was born to Clyde and Marie Eells,in Homedale, Idaho in 1943. She attended and graduated from Homedale High School where she met her husband Terry. The couple married in 1961 and enjoyed 57 years together. She worked at the local bank. In 1967, the couple had their first daughter, Tisha. That same year the couple purchased a local drive-in restaurant The Frosty Palace. It was there that she did the schedule, balanced the books, and invented the popular Burger Baron. In 1971, their second daughter, Tami, was born. It was in 1978 that Peggy and Terry built their new home designed by Peggy. She loved her family and was close to her folks and her two sisters. She considered herself blessed to have such a rich family life, one that she never took for granted. Her life was not without its challenges; in 1993 Peggy was diagnosed with stomach cancer. Doctors gave her a small chance of survival, but of course, Peggy would have nothing to do with statistics and battled her way through to become a survivor.

Peggy and Terry sold the Frosty after 29 years and began their retirement years. Peggy became a grandma to her five grandkids and happily spent her days attending the grandkid's events. She was a proud grandma and she was always the best cheerleader. She also loved spending time in her yard and cruising around in their convertible Camaro. Peggy and Terry went on many car cruises in their 56 Chevy. The Heap Herder car cruises were a memory maker for Peggy. She would come back with stories of small quaint towns, antique stores, dinner conversations, and joy filling her heart from time spent with her dear friends.

It's difficult to sum Peggy up in a collection of sentences. It seems harsh and frankly silly. She was so much more than just words in a black and white paragraph. She was truly an extraordinary person living an ordinary life. She laid the foundation for her kids and grandkids to know that there's a God and faith is real and will help you stand tall in every situation. She always felt that life wasn't about the destination but the journey and finding joy along the way. So as you go out and live your life, remember Peggy in the small things because life isn't about the big things it's all about the places in between.

In lieu of a formal service there will be a celebration of life for Peggy on June 8th. Details will be sent out at a later date. Published in Idaho Statesman on May 5, 2019