Watt, Peggy S., 58, of Nampa, passed away at her home on Saturday, August 31, 2019 from natural causes.
A Memorial Service to honor and celebrate her life will be held at 11 AM on Saturday, September 14, 2019 at the Karcher Church of the Nazarene, 2515 W. Karcher Rd. in Nampa.
