Nampa Funeral Home Yraguen Chapel
415 12th Avenue South
Nampa, ID 83651
(208) 442-8171
Memorial service
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
11:00 AM
Karcher Church of the Nazarene
2515 W. Karcher Rd.
Nampa, ID
Peggy S Watt

Peggy S Watt Obituary
Watt, Peggy S., 58, of Nampa, passed away at her home on Saturday, August 31, 2019 from natural causes.
A Memorial Service to honor and celebrate her life will be held at 11 AM on Saturday, September 14, 2019 at the Karcher Church of the Nazarene, 2515 W. Karcher Rd. in Nampa.
Services are under the direction of the Nampa Funeral Home, Yraguen Chapel, 415 12th Ave. So. – 208-442-8171. An online guest book and the complete obituary are available at www.nampafuneralhome.com
Published in Idaho Statesman on Sept. 5, 2019
