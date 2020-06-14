Peggy Sue Clements
1958 - 2020
Peggy Sue Clements(Williams)
62 years
Peggy Sue Clements(Williams) was called home peacefully on May 8, 2020; surrounded by loved ones. She was born March 2, 1958 to Earnest "Dan" Williams and Leroyce "Kay" Brown in Atlantic, Iowa. Peggy grew up mainly in Idaho and Nebraska. She was the eldest of 6 children.
At the age of 18, Peggy moved back to Idaho, where she settled down in Garden City. She married Clarence E. Clements on October 29, 1976 after a short courtship. They proceeded to have two children; Lance C Clements of Garden City, Idaho and Christina L Clements(Tina) of Garden city.
Peggy's greatest joy in life were her grandchildren Daniel, Richie and Twila(Lance) and her youngest grandchild Kiara(Tina). She also enjoyed crocheting, video games, puzzles, crafts and spending time with loved ones.
Peggy was preceded in death by two brothers, her father and her mother. She will be missed by her husband Clarence, children, grandchildren as well as her sister Bonnie, and her remaining brothers Steward and James; many other friends and family as well.
Due to Covid 19, celebration of life has been delayed until tentative August time.

Published in Idaho Statesman on Jun. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Bowman Funeral Parlor
10254 W Carlton Bay Dr
Garden City, ID 83714
(208) 853-3131
