Peggy Sue Clements(Williams)

62 years

Peggy Sue Clements(Williams) was called home peacefully on May 8, 2020; surrounded by loved ones. She was born March 2, 1958 to Earnest "Dan" Williams and Leroyce "Kay" Brown in Atlantic, Iowa. Peggy grew up mainly in Idaho and Nebraska. She was the eldest of 6 children.

At the age of 18, Peggy moved back to Idaho, where she settled down in Garden City. She married Clarence E. Clements on October 29, 1976 after a short courtship. They proceeded to have two children; Lance C Clements of Garden City, Idaho and Christina L Clements(Tina) of Garden city.

Peggy's greatest joy in life were her grandchildren Daniel, Richie and Twila(Lance) and her youngest grandchild Kiara(Tina). She also enjoyed crocheting, video games, puzzles, crafts and spending time with loved ones.

Peggy was preceded in death by two brothers, her father and her mother. She will be missed by her husband Clarence, children, grandchildren as well as her sister Bonnie, and her remaining brothers Steward and James; many other friends and family as well.

Due to Covid 19, celebration of life has been delayed until tentative August time.



