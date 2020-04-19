|
Perry Arthur Justice
1923 - 2020
Perry Arthur Justice died on the morning of April 8, 2020 of natural causes. He was 97 years old.
Perry Arthur Justice was born February 23,1923 in Hagerman, Idaho to his loving parents, Arthur William and Francis Ellen Stephens Justice. Perry reminisced: "Nobody had a better childhood than I did," growing up on a horse ranch beneath the Justice Grade. Upon graduating from Hagerman High School, he enlisted in the US Army in 1942. Perry was part of the Second Engineer Special Brigade which participated in six campaigns and 22 landings including the beaches of New Guinea and the Philippines.
After the war, Perry married Norma Kathleen Ploss of Jerome, Idaho. He received a BS in chemistry from the University of Denver. Working as a chemical engineer for Dow Chemical Company for eight years, he decided he wanted to work with people. Subsequently, he taught chemistry and physics in Idaho high schools. After retirement as an educator, he was a reporter and editor for "The Farm and Ranch Reporter" of Meridian, Idaho. He loved talking with people and was a great story teller.
Perry was passionate about painting, wood carving, and printmaking. He salmon fished in Alaska and built a three-story house in New Meadows Idaho, almost single handedly. He golfed, bowled, ballroom danced, hiked, and skied into his late eighties.
Perry is survived by his dear friend of 17 years - June Ann Heise; daughters - Sivita Eve Justice, Jennifer Ann Justice, and April Lee Justice; son - Gregory Kim Justice; 11 grandchildren,16 great-grandchildren; and cousins - Florence Mary Sandy, age 96, Bill Jones, age 93, and Willa Walton, age 89.
He was preceded in death by his son - Michael Douglas Justice; brothers - Leonard Stephens Justice and James Wilson Justice; and sisters - Willie Lee "Billie" Johnston, Margaret Francis Hoff, and Eleanor Earl Swoboda.
Perry's advice on living: "Be kind to everyone."
A private family graveside was held on Monday, April 13, 2020 at the Hagerman Cemetery in Hagerman, under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service – Gooding Chapel.
A celebration of Perry's life will be held at the Hagerman, Idaho Methodist Church at a date to be determined.
The family requests if you are wanting to give flowers, a donation to the Myasthenia Gravis Foundation in its stead.
