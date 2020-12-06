Peter Gordon Florenzen Jr.
March 28, 1973 - November 28, 2020
Boise, Idaho - November 28, 2020…3:30 this morning, we lost one of the best members of our family, Peter Gordon Florenzen Jr.; the baby boy of Pete and Karen, the brother of Matt and Mark, the father of Sadie and Metao and the hearts of all around him.
We never would have thought Covid-19 would actually hit our family. Well it did…Pete was diagnosed Wednesday, November 25th and left us Saturday, November 28th.
Pete was a strong man. He would help anybody in need; he'd give the shirt off his back to all. Pete was an amazing martial artist. He taught a women and children's defense class to help the community. He was also a "bad ass" coach to his brother's wrestling career, always there to help and keep him in check.
Pete was always looking to the stars! Always positive and always looking for the good in situations.
We will never forget his sense of humor - you'd either love it or hate it, but it always came from the heart. Pete could make anyone laugh, he always put a smile on everyone's face. He will be missed by everyone he touched. We will forever love you! Rise like the sunshine Pete! You'll always be in our hearts…
We love you!!!
The family asks that donations be made to the GoFundMe site in place of flowers. GoFundMe link: https://www.gofundme.com/f/pete-florenzen-jr-memorial