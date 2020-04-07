|
|
Peter L. Kierland
1940 - 2020
Peter L. Kierland, 79, passed away on April 1, 2020, at a local hospital after a brief illness.
Pete was born in Rochester, MN, on July 7, 1940, and grew up in the Mayo Clinic community. He attended and made several lifelong friends at Rochester High School, where he was on the swim team, the wrestling team and was senior class president, graduating in 1958. Pete went on to receive his BA from the University of Colorado in 1962. He was a member of the Kappa Sigma fraternity, where he made many more lifelong friends and learned countless songs he passed on with sincerity and humor. After his undergraduate studies, Pete served as an officer in the U.S. Navy. He often told many fond stories of his time stationed in remote Adak, AK, and Coos Bay, OR. Pete later finished his education by getting an MBA in 1973 from his beloved Boise State University.
Pete enjoyed a long career in banking, starting in Denver and later moving to Boise with Idaho First National Bank. He retired from U.S. Bank as Senior Vice President of Trust Support Systems in 1995.
Pete was a loving and devoted husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and brother. He was also a very successful youth soccer coach. He was always proud of his family and spent much of his retirement traveling to visit family members in California, Colorado, Minnesota and New Jersey. He loved to cheer on grandkids at soccer games, lacrosse games and swim meets.
In 1991 Pete married Lisa O'Leary, his inseparable companion until his death. Pete and Lisa loved to travel, and they were constantly planning a new adventure. Pete was a huge BSU fan and was proud that he held the same stadium seats for 49 years. He and Lisa attended games religiously, whether the Broncos were good or bad, in rain or shine. Pete loved to swim, and he spent most summer afternoons by the pool. In his later years, Pete acquired a love of baking, and his salted caramel brownies became his signature treat, enjoyed by all who were lucky enough to eat them. He was also known for his "killer" margaritas — always served with shaved ice, a short straw and a smile.
Pete was preceded in death by his parents Dr. Robert and Margaret (Lytle) Kierland. He is survived by his wife Lisa (O'Leary) Kierland; his sister Marcia (Kierland) Henry (Burke); his children Kelley (Kierland) Wolff (Matt), Brian Kierland, Peter Kierland (Danielle), Tara Greenberg (Stan) and Erin Griffin (Tim); his grandchildren Nicolas (5), Alex (8), Andrew (12), Audrey (14), Tessa (16), Peyton (20), Jack (23), Madison Telfer (24) (Russell), Conley (24), Hannah (26), Marshall (27) (Taylor), Logan (29) and Joey (32) (Rikki); and his great-grandchildren Landrey (5 months) and Elliot (2).
A celebration of life is planned for a later time. In lieu of flowers, Pete would have preferred you make a donation to a .
Published in Idaho Statesman on Apr. 7, 2020