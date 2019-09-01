|
Peter TanoRikiho
1951-2019
Peter TanoRikiho, 67, of Idaho City, Idaho died alongside his wife, Lelelewa TanoRikiho, 60, Sunday, August 25, 2019 in a car accident. Peter is preceded in death by his parents Richard and Laura Aton.
Peter was born in Chicago, Illinois and raised in Las Vegas, NV. A talented musician, Peter spent the first decades of his life traveling and performing. He settled in Idaho in 1986. On September 21, 1992 he married his life partner, Lelelewa. They resided in the beautiful home that he built on Thorn Creek for the past 25 years. Peter continued to share his gift of making beautiful music by playing his harmonium and performing Kirtan around the Boise area.
Peter had a gentle, loving spirit and cared deeply for all around him. His greatest joy was caring for others, and he had a profound ability to reach out to people and speak wisdom into their hearts and their minds. Peter was kind, patient, and gentle. He left this world with so much wisdom still to pass on and a legacy of kindness that will not soon be forgotten.
Peter is survived by his sisters Carol Gibson and Mary (Robert) Hook, 2 sons Cory (Liz) and Shaun (Mary Beth) and 9 grandchildren. He is also survived by his nephews Matthew (Patrice) Gibson and Austin (Samantha) Gibson, his nieces Heather Blazier and Saysha (Ray) Pirozzolo, 4 great nieces, and 3 great nephews.
A Celebration of Life will be held for Peter and his wife Lelelewa Saturday Sept 7th 3-5 pm at Boise Unitarian Universalist Church 6200 N. Garrett St. Boise, ID.
Published in Idaho Statesman on Sept. 1, 2019