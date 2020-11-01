Philip "Bert" Wilcomb1948 ~ 2020Philip "Bert" Lee Wilcomb, 72, of Boise, Idaho, passed away October 25, 2020, of COVID-19. He was born in Boise, Idaho on April 10, 1948 to Robert and Jackie Wilcomb.Phil had a wonderful childhood roaming the Boise Bench with his older brother Larry, swimming in the canals, riding bikes, and hunting in the fields. He would spend his summers in Lowman with his many cousins, exploring and getting into whatever trouble they could find.Phil attended St. Joe's, Sacred Heart, South Jr. High, and Borah High. He made life-long friends at South and Borah that he cherished and still met with at least once a month.In 1966, Phil enlisted in the Navy. During his four years in the service, he spent two years in Vietnam on an old WWII destroyer and two years training in San Diego. Phil was honorably discharged in 1970. He was very proud of his service and would fondly reflect on the relationships, skills, and memories he made during this time.Phil met the love of his life, Marian "Weezy" Weber, on a blind date in 1974. In August of 2020, they celebrated their 45th wedding anniversary. They have two boys, Luke and Jacob. He loved his family more than anything.Phil had a strong work ethic, valued integrity, and was very loyal. He worked for Trus Joist - Weyerhauser for over 37 years, proudly retiring on his 60th birthday. During those 37 years, "Bert" again made many lifelong friendships that he maintained until his death.In retirement, Bert and Weezy traveled to Mexico, Hawaii, Las Vegas, the Oregon Coast, as well as BSU football games across the country. He loved to golf with his buddies any chance he could get. When he wasn't traveling or golfing, Bert volunteered his time at the St. Vincent de Paul Food Pantry on Overland, where his circle of friends grew even larger.Bert was a devoted and loving husband, father, and friend to all. He preferred to laugh and joke, but wasn't afraid to tell you how he felt if he didn't agree with something. He loved a good cheeseburger, cold beer, spending time in McCall, working on his metal art (he designed, created and donated the giant snowflakes at the McCall ice skating rink), and most of all, spending time with his family and friends. He will be tremendously missed by all.Phil is survived by his wife, Marian; sons, Luke (Melissa) and Jacob; grandchildren, Reid and Benet; brother-in-law, Mike (Deb); sister-in-law, Cecelia (Steve); and his nieces, Carmen, Kelly, and Katie. He is preceded in death by his father, mother, and brother.His family would like to thank the many caring family members, friends, neighbors, coworkers, and Third Floor ICU staff at St. Luke's. In lieu of flowers, please send any donations to the St. Vincent de Paul Food Bank at 3217 W. Overland Rd., Boise, ID 83705, or the contribute to the newly formed BSU Metal Work Scholarship that is being created in Phil's name.A Visitation will be held from 5-7 p.m. on Wednesday, November 4th at the Cloverdale Funeral Home and is open to all. Funeral Services will be held Thursday, November 5th, at 11:00 a.m., also at Cloverdale Funeral Home. Due to COVID restrictions, capacity will be limited and the funeral will be webcast live. For a link to the live webcast, you can contact Cloverdale Funeral Home at 208-375-2212 and provide an email.We love you Bert! XOXO