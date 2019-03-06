Home

Philip "Wayne" Medlin


1961 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Philip Wayne Medlin
CANDLER - On Monday February 25th 2019, Philip "Wayne" Medlin loving father of Ashlee Christina Medlin and Philip Ivan Medlin, passed away at age 57.
Wayne was born on September 7th 1961 in Lumberton,North Carolina to Phil and Edna Medlin.
During 1990 while in the Air Force Wayne obtained his Accounting Degree from Saint Martins University of Lacey Washington. Wayne had a passion for golf and basketball.
He was preceded in death by his infant son Brandon, his father Phil, and his mother Edna.
He is survived by his daughter Ashlee, his son Philip,his grandchildren
Ashton David Medlin and Philip Jace Medlin, his sister Carol Sessoms and her husband Woody, niece Lauren Gurney and her husband Brandon and great nephew Grayson Philip Gurney.
Memorial Service will be in Boise, Idaho at a later date.
Groce Funeral Home on Tunnel Road is assisting the family and the online memorial is available at grocefuneralhome.com
Published in Idaho Statesman on Mar. 6, 2019
