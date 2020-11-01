Philip Shaklee Erickson1983-2020Philip Erickson passed away unexpectedly on October 23, 2020. Phil was born in Iowa City, Iowa, lived for a dozen years in Seattle, then moved to Boise in 1996, where he attended West Junior High and Borah High School. He went to Oberlin College in Ohio, graduating in 2005 with a degree in math. After a couple of years in New York City, he returned to Boise.Phil's first love was music, and was most happy playing the saxophone. He played for many years with the Boise-based Reggae Band, The Voice of Reason, which became a second family to him. He was also a terrific cook and spent many working hours in restaurants in the Boise area, as well as making great meals for us to enjoy at home.Phil is survived by his mom, Harriet Shaklee, and sisters Ann Erickson and Cheryl Willem, as well as a host of aunts, uncles, cousins, and good friends. We wish we had more time with him, but will hold our memories close to our hearts. He will always be our dear son and brother. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the Treefort music relief fund to help Boise artists like Phil get through this pandemic.